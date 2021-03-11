Bipartisan bill allows vote count to start sooner
I would like to take the opportunity to respond to both Sam Tolbert of Hagerstown and Bill Powell of LaVale as what seems to be (I hope not) politically motivated letters to the editor filled with misinformation regarding HB341, Election — Absentee Ballot Canvass. Both have written concerns on whether this is a voter suppression bill and or whimsical notation on limiting the counting of ballots.
This bill does not stop ballots postmarked before or on Election Day from being counted, regardless of the postal service timing. Currently, after Election Day, ballots are not counted in Maryland without the correct postmark. This bill does not change the Election Day date.
This bill actually allows the election board to start counting the mail-in ballots 14 days prior to the election date. Right now, the election board cannot start counting until after Election Day. Therefore, if there is a large amount of mail-in ballots, we the people may not know until the certification period spelled out in law. This bill was supported in a bipartisan manner and had the full support of every election board in every county in Maryland. The lead sponsor — a Democrat (a label not needed but carelessly thrown around by the both of you) — reached out to me and others across the House of Delegates to help present this voter integrity legislation and continue to strengthen the Maryland voter system.
Mr. Tolbert, Mr. Powell and others; your voice is important to me and your participation in our government is as important as ever during this difficult time. I just ask for the facts and circumstances to be correct. I will continue to fight for you both during this session. Please contact my office with any concerns or opinions you may have.
Del. Mike McKay
Cumberland
TV character has method to remove boats from home
In a past Times-News column, the late Jim Goldsworthy wrote about boats “NCIS” TV character Leroy Jethro Gibbs builds in his basement and how he gets them out.
In one season, he looks after a little boy who helps Gibbs with the boat. When the little boy asked how he got the boat out, Gibbs answered him. Gibbs says “I just thought I would open up that wall, dig a ramp and pull it out.”
The answer makes perfect feasible sense and would work.
Dave Booth
London, Ontario, Canada
