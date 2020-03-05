Next year, the George Washington Carver School Building will be celebrating its 100th birthday. It has served Cumberland in a number of capacities in the last century — as an African American high school until 1959 and then as the first home of Allegany Community College prior to the construction of the ACM Willowbrook Road campus in 1969.
As the City Council has researched more recent history of the building, we’ve documented the community effort to repurpose it as a multi-use community center in the early 2000s.
We have confirmed that the grant funds used to renovate and reopen the building as the Carver Center in 2004 were appropriately administered.
The building was transferred to a community based 501C3 to operate in the public interest and commemorate the important role the facility played in the history of our city.The Mayor and City Council are committed to assist in the reopening of the Carver Center and to help organize a new working committee of community leaders to develop a sustainable operating plan and assemble funding to repair the building for those purposes.
The city is in the process of securing the building and will be providing public safety and security until new development plans are finalized.
We believe that the key to this challenge, like many others in our city, is not really bricks and mortar. It hinges instead on the vision, determination, goodwill and expertise of our city’s people.
We are pleased to announce that the following citizens have been identified as able and willing to assist Bonnie Austin of the Carver Center Board in reactivating the Carver Center’s 501C3 status and developing a plan to reopen the facility:
Eugene Frazier, city councilman; Carmen Jackson, Allegany County Chapter NAACP; David Caporale, Allegany County commissioner; Deb Frank, Allegany County Board of Education; Matt Miller, Cumberland Economic Development Corp.; Courtney Thomas Winterburg, Allegany County Department of Social Services; Mandela Echefu, Western MD Health System; Deidre Ritchie, Canal Place Development Authority Heritage Area; Julie Westndorff Nixon, Allegany Arts Council; David Smith, community leader.
Leadership takes many forms, including rolling up our sleeves and putting important projects back on track. With thanks in advance to this new Carver Center work group for their willingness to serve, we look forward to seeing their recommendation and assisting them in their action plan.
Our professional staff is at their disposal to help make the Carver Center shine in its second century of service.
Mayor and City Council
City of Cumberland
