Monuments in cemeteries are of great historical importance to our great nation’s history. They are icons of our Christian and Jewish faiths in western civilization. In many cases they are beautiful works of art. They serve as wonderful tools to educated future Americans about great heroes of America’s proud history and heritage. They are great tourist attractions for all times to come.
For the rest of this year, the Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization will be very busy with our list of monuments that we will be erecting and restoring. These monuments will be part of our designated and protected gravesite program. They will give not just names and dates of great Americans, they will contain the history of them.
Engraved on them will be the seal of the CHCO and in some cases a photo of the deceased. Recently, a monument for CHCO member Eleanor Knotts,who died this past January at the age 101, was installed at the Hutson Cemetery in Rawlings.
This historic site has been affiliated with the CHCO since 1989 when Eleanor became a member. Also at Hutson, a ceramic photo tile was placed on the plaque which the CHCO installed in 1992 to Civil War Union Maj. Alexander Shaw. Shaw owned many coal mines in the area and was major of the Potomac Home Brigade.
Earlier this year, two tile photos were placed on the monument of deceased CHCO members Edward and Thelma Roberts located at Rest Lawn Memorial Cemetery in LaVale. A monument will be installed in Woodlawn Cemetery located at the end of Golden Lane in Cumberland for Paul and Iva Atkinson who died in 1976 and 1988.
In September, restoration will begin on the Jesse Korns mausoleum in Rose Hill Cemetery and be completed next year. The monument of Father Edward Brennan in St. Patrick Cemetery in Cumberland will be restored. A large obelisk in honor of the Grammich family will be restored at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery.
On Sept. 19 at 2 p.m., the CHCO will hold a monument unveiling ceremony at Euesbia Church and cemetery located on Ed Oats Road off state Route 46 just past Fort Ashby, West Virginia. Three information monuments will be unveiled at the same time, one for Civil War Confederate soldier Enoch Rinehart, 7th Virginia Cavalry, who was at Appomattox on the last day of the war in 1865. Two other monuments will be unveiled at Euesbia — Elijah Rinehart, father of Enoch and George Rinehart, grandfather of Enoch.
In October, a large CHCO monument will unveiled in honor of Rhonda Mudge, who died last year. The monument will be located in Rose Hill Cemetery and will be unveiled by Michael Mudge and family. On Nov. 2, All Souls Day, at 2 p.m. we will unveil an information monument at the grave of freed slave Critty Powell and family. A unique, old photo of Critty will be made on a tile and placed on her new gravestone. She is buried at Sumner Cemetery on Yale Street, which has been affiliated with the CHCO since 1990.
All of these monuments are of great cost to the Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization. Every year since 1983 we have worked to erect and restore works of tourism art for great Americans who played a great role in our nation’s wonderful history and heritage for future generations.
Remember, we build monuments, not destroy them. If anyone would wish to donate to our monument fund, donations can be sent to Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization, 400 S. Allegany St., Cumberland, MD 21502. Also visit our website www.chco.info.
Edward W. Taylor Jr.
president,
Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization Inc.
