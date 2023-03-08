At their March 7 meeting, the Mayor and City Council of Cumberland announced their unanimity against moving forward with an ordinance that would allow city residents to keep backyard chickens. This comes after a dedicated group of constituents have asked our leaders to adopt a sensible ordinance mirroring what our neighbors in Frostburg have in terms of backyard poultry rights.
Why did Mayor Morriss and council go this direction? It is certainly hard to say. A petition of citizens reached over 850 signatures in support of the measure, including signatures from a councilman’s daughter, several local business owners, and even some city employees. Moreover, the ordinance in Frostburg has been considered a success, and has been declared so publicly by City Attorney Michael Cohen who represents both Frostburg and Cumberland.
Insult to injury, the dedicated group of constituents who have asked for this ordinance did not have an opportunity to review and respond to a proposed ordinance. In fact, on the public meeting agenda for March 7’s meeting, the word “chicken” does not even appear. Rather, the mayor and council discussed the issue at their 5 p.m. work session on March 7 and decided not to move forward.
Local chicken advocates have faithfully participated in the democratic process and have repeatedly approached our leaders with supporting peer-reviewed research and case studies. Evidence shows that when implemented properly, backyard chickens are an excellent way to reconnect with our food systems, educate our youth and build strong communities. Negative public discourse has been limited to a handful of editorials, which cite easily debunked hygiene concerns. By holding their discussion exclusively during a work session, Morriss et.al. have demonstrated a lack of consideration to those who earnestly brought forth this issue over the last three years.
Backyard chickens exhibit broad appeal to many members of our community and have a storied history within Cumberland. In fact, George Washington’s Headquarters building was, for a time, repurposed as a chicken coup in its original location. The interest of city residents is not a flippant desire to save money at a time of high egg prices, but a sincere wish to raise useful pets and live a life closer to the land.
In the time since the pandemic, myself and many others have awoken to the fragility of our food supply chain and the vulnerability of our lifestyle to global forces outside of our control. Though chickens are not the conclusive solution to all of our woes, they are a gateway into regaining access to the food system that sustains us all. In their decision, the mayor and council reveal their subscription to the outdated notion that food comes from a far away place, and that its production within the confines of a city is to be shunned and discouraged. I find this notion to be an overreach of government.
Officials provide little rationale, citing only vague fears that backyard poultry would lower property values and that the concept “seems like a bad idea.” The consensus from our elected leaders is that if residents want to have chickens, they should move to the country. There’s no need to move to the country, however, as Cumberland residents could move to Annapolis, Rockville, Baltimore City, Frederick, Salisbury, Brunswick, Poolesville or many other cities in the state of Maryland which allow backyard chickens.
One may also consider that median home values for all of those cities soars above the asking prices that homes in Cumberland currently demand. Perhaps the mayor and council of Cumberland know something about chickens that all of those other towns, experts and property accessors don’t.
Joshua Tabora
Cumberland
