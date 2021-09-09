Councilman respectful, kind and eager to help
As his former colleague on our Cumberland City Council, I feel the need to brag about Seth Bernard and his many contributions to a town he loves and served for seven years. Unfortunately, Seth recently resigned from City Council due to increased work demands.
I first sat at the City Council table with Seth in January of 2016 and I was immediately impressed by his intellect and his obvious desire to learn and consider which issues in the city would benefit from his experience and energy. Anyone who voted for Seth when he ran in 2014 or 2018 can rest assured that he was always respectful, kind and eager to help advance the discussions on how to address any citizen complaints or city problems.
His concern about individual citizen needs reminded me so much of former City Councilman Butch Hendershot’s emphasis on responding to every resident’s problem or inquiry.
Seth was a great listener, fully aware that this quality was critical to being an effective elected official. Despite our age difference, I am happy to now call him a friend and to acknowledge that members of City Council learned from him and look forward to his continued contributions to our city. Thank you, Seth.
Richard “Rock” Cioni
Cumberland
