City wasting tax revenue through national search
Once again, it appears that the mayor and City Council have decided that it would be a good idea to waste taxpayer dollars.
According to the article “Mayor and City Council decide to use recruiter to find new administrator” published in the May 5 edition of the Times-News, our elected officials think it’s best to pay $25,000 for a national search for a new city administrator when the reasonable $3,200 in-house search produced four favorable applicants out of 24 individuals who applied for the position.
Councilman Rock Cioni, who was the lone dissenting voice in the latest decision, is possibly the only member of Cumberland’s governing body with any fiscal sense. According to the article once more, Mr. Cioni said that the front runners who emerged in the in-house search “were of the quality to produce an administrator.” Apparently the method used to score the applicants was misinterpreted and there were flaws in the process.
Now, our leaders want those four “good candidates” to reapply to the recruiter. If I were one of those “good candidates” I would give the mayor and City Council the “old Bronx salute” instead of wasting my time to reapply. The only thing that might change my mind is the salary and benefits attached to the position.
Instead of using more taxpayer dollars to fund this national search, the mayor and City Council should, a. learn how to use a rubric, and b., fix the flaws in the process, then c., conduct interviews with the best four “good candidates” and hire the front-runner out of the four.
With all of the other planned expenditures in the near future, Cumberland cannot afford to be wasting even one dollar of our money.
Leonard Cage
Cumberland
Newspaper story about cicadas quite entertaining
Thank you for the quite entertaining article about cicadas in the May 6 edition of the Cumberland Times-News.
I truly appreciated the sense of humor expressed by the entomologists in explaining the life cycle of the cicadas. I do not want them crawling on me, nor do I expect to fry a mess of them for my dinner, but I found the article very interesting. I especially appreciated Michael Raupp’s description of the life cycle of the cicadas.
Maybe you have to be an entomologist to find them so fascinating!
Nancy Martens
Frostburg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.