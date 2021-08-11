On Saturday, Aug. 7, an advertisement appeared in the Cumberland Times News (Page 8A) for a Maryland Civil War Display in the display case of the Frostburg Public Library. The advertisement was created and submitted to the newspaper by a local community organization, but led many to assume it was a library-sponsored exhibit.
The advertisement made prominent use of the Confederate flag. I wanted to take this opportunity to clarify and assure all Allegany County residents and visitors that the Allegany County Library System does not endorse or support in any way the use of this divisive symbol.
The Allegany County Library System does not condone the use and display of hate symbols. The library strives to create a welcoming and safe environment for all visitors with our mission to enrich and improve the lives of the people in our community.
As the library’s executive director, I take pride in our ability to provide access to material that recognizes and celebrates the differences in our backgrounds, abilities, experiences, characteristics, identity and thoughts that makes each person unique and enriches our community.
The display and exhibit spaces in the libraries are used to present creative works and collections of informational, historical or cultural interest.
Nonprofit groups and organizations are able to apply to use the display or exhibit space for a limited time, in accordance with the library display space policy. The utilization of display cases or exhibit space by any group shall not imply the library’s endorsement or approval.
As the leader of a library system that is committed to providing equitable, diverse and inclusive programs, services, collections and displays, I was disturbed by the advertisement in last Saturday’s paper and immediately launched an inquiry into the application and display itself.
It was concluded that the display itself is appropriate as a historical exhibit. We realize the recent advertisement was upsetting to many people in our community and we regret the sponsor’s use of this divisive symbol.
We are reviewing our exhibit procedures with library staff to ensure that our exhibit policies and practices are fully understood and carried out by exhibit sponsors so that this type of hurtful incident doesn’t happen again.
John E. Taube
Executive Director
Allegany County Library System
