“Potomac Edison’s customers have already paid far more than they should have for Warrior Run,” according to David Lapp, director of the Office of People’s Counsel, a state watchdog group for utility ratepayers. This was reported by Greg Larry in his June 2 article about the AES Warrior Run contract buyout.
Mr. Larry’s article provides an informative update of Potomac Edison’s proposed buyout of AES Warrior Run’s coal-burning, electricity-generating contract, which the Maryland Public Service Commission must approve. The buyout offer is only valid until June 30. On May 31, the PSC postponed a hearing about the buyout to June 21.
In the same time period that this contract buyout has been under review, Warrior Run was approved by the Maryland Department of the Environment to conduct a test burn of about 25% woody biomass (locally harvested hardwood trees chipped offsite) with about 75% coal to study air emissions of these combined combustibles and the effect on plant equipment. That “test” burn was expected to be completed in April, according to an email from AES to MDE.
Has the “test” burn been completed? If so, would MDE release their assessment of air pollution from burning this coal/woody biomass mixture? California air quality studies show that burning woody biomass is more polluting than burning coal, and both have about the same level of planet-heating carbon dioxide emissions.
Why is Warrior Run experimenting with burning woody biomass for electricity when they are before the PSC to end their contract with Potomac Edison and shut down the plant in 2025? Are there potential buyers for the plant who might be interested in co-firing coal and woody biomass?
Would the proposed buyout enrich stakeholders of the limited partnership that owns Warrior Run? If so, would this be at the expense of workers who will lose their well-paid, highly skilled jobs? Does the buyout include compensation for workers or assistance in finding other employment matching their skills?
Warrior Run is a major source pollutant and greenhouse gas emitter in our region. AES has acknowledged that their operations nationwide are transitioning to non-polluting sources of energy. Will local employees find opportunities in this transition?
And, who are the partners in the AES limited partnership that owns Warrior Run? That information has not been made publicly available. Should the public know who will benefit from this buyout, especially in light of the potential cost to workers and to utility customers? What are the interests of Potomac Edison or their parent company, FirstEnergy, in this contract buyout?
A June 5 press release from the Office of People’s Counsel raises concerns about the PSC’s oversight of Potomac Edison and consequences for customers: “Potomac Edison has admitted that its utility customers contributed funding that helped finance FirstEnergy’s far-reaching, multi-year racketeering and bribery scandal tied to Ohio legislation supporting its trouble nuclear plants.” How do we know if the PSC’s oversight of the Warrior Run buyout might similarly disadvantage customers?
Lots of questions. Perhaps AES, the Public Service Commission and the Maryland Department of the Environment will provide answers before or at the PSC hearing rescheduled for June 21?
Ann Bristow
Women’s Action Coalition
Allegany County
