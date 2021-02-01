A January CBS News survey found that 71% of Americans felt our democracy as threatened, not by COVID-19, the economy, or climate change, but by other Americans. Following the events of last month, I have been contemplating these survey results with a heavy heart and a teacher’s mindset.
This letter is not partisan. I have no interest in dissecting, casting blame, or debating the causes and the contexts. We know it is sometimes difficult for us within our college and our broader community to have civil discourse about politics. But we can all agree that the events of last month which cumulated in a deadly attack on our Capitol were unprecedented.
We can also agree that there has been a corrosive polarization of our politics over the last decade. Compromise is a dirty word. Constant feed from cable news and social media can become an echo chamber for one’s already held beliefs. Misinformation becomes amplified. The other side of an issue or other perspectives are dismissed and never considered. Facts and what is true is attacked, and anyone or anything that doesn’t agree with you is a fake and a fraud, or un-American.
My point is this: How do we as an institution of higher learning prepare students for participation in democracy given this context? How do we prepare them for very complex and critical conversations? How do we arm them with curiosity and the courage to tackle societal problems? How do we show them how to build bridges across differences?
As an institution, we have asked these questions through our work with The Democracy Commitment, through the Community to Campus Partnership Center, in our classes, and Save the World events. Though we have worked on civility, we need more effort for civil discourse. Though we have worked on intellectual examinations that weigh multiple perspectives, we need more work in deliberative dialogues. Though we have worked on critical thinking and information literacy, our efforts have not been enough.
Moving forward, I have asked all divisions and departments within our college to explore, where appropriate in their curriculum, how we can strengthen information literacy, critical thinking and civil discourse. Our students need to be able to find accurate and verified information, and be able to appropriately use or apply this information. They need to see fallacies and biases in thought, be able to think for oneself, support their point of view with facts, and to be deliberative through examining and weighing all aspects in their thinking. But perhaps most importantly, our students need to be taught how to have thoughtful conversations across differences, how to respectfully disagree without being disagreeable, and how to listen to be truly heard.
It is hard to imagine anything more pressing for our students and for our community.
Kurt Hoffman
senior vice president
Instructional and Student Affairs
Allegany College of Maryland
