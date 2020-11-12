Community Trust Foundation makes a difference; you can help
2020 has been a year of great challenge, both for individuals and for organizations. As many are hurting due to a worldwide pandemic still underway, your local Community Trust Foundation (CTF) is more determined than ever to make a better life for those in our region and to leave a lasting legacy for future generations.
Community foundations think long-term. We don’t think about the next election or business cycle. We think about the next generation and the one after that. That can seem like a daunting task, but it is one we all share.
This week kicks off the national Community Foundation Week. As one of over 900 community foundations across the nation, CTF succeeds because people like you care about improving your community, both now and into the future. The potential to do good in our community is unlimited because community foundations like ours are flexible enough to work with donors from all walks of life to give back in small, medium and large ways.
Serving Allegany and Garrett counties in Maryland, as well as West Virginia’s Mineral County, CTF brings caring donors and residents together. We make it possible for individuals, businesses and organizations to create permanent funds for current and future needs for the causes they care about. Professionally managed, these charitable funds are awarded annually through grants to create a more vibrant region.
We keep contributions local and provide grants benefitting our communities by supporting the health and wellness of our local citizens. In 2020, CTF helped Aging and Family Services of Mineral County provide over 40,000 hot meals to low-income seniors. Our funds also preserve our beautiful environment, celebrate our rich historical, cultural and artistic community, and finance youth leadership and scholarship programs. CTF awarded more than $60,000 in scholarships to local high school graduates this year.
Though you may not yet know your local community foundation, you’ve likely felt its impact. In the last 10 years CTF has granted out over $5.5 million to the tri-county region it serves.
At CTF, we strive to ensure that your heartfelt giving — however you choose to give — will have the most impact. You can support an existing fund or create your own legacy. To learn more email ctf@ctfinc.org, call 301-876-9172, or visit www.ctfinc.org.
As we enter the season of giving, we hope you will join us in recognizing our collective impact and the difference we can make together.
We are so grateful to everyone who has contributed to our success, and we look forward to growing our work together.
Leah C. Shaffer, director
Marion Leonard, president
Kathy Getty, vice president
Vic Rezendes, board member
