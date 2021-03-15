Confusion on House Bill 341 and proposed changes
I should have read HB341 before responding to Sam Tolbert’s letter of March 3 in which he took exception to Del. Mike McKay’s letter of Feb. 27. There were two statements in Del. McKay’s original letter that caused Mr. Tolbert and I to respond as we did.
1. The title statement which reads “Legislation would not allow votes after Election Day.”
2. Del. McKay’s statement of “I co-sponsored HB341-Election-Absentee Ballot Canvass-Start and Release of Tabulation to ensure that all of our voices are heard through our votes and that all votes are counted and confirmed BY THE END OF ELECTION NIGHT.”
After reading HB341, I find two changes to our state election laws:
1) Section 11-302 (b) (1) will allow local boards to open absentee ballots 14 days before Election Day.
2) Section 16-602 (A) forbids the release of partial or complete tabulation of mail-in ballots before the earlier of either one hour after the polls close OR after all precincts have reported.
Nowhere in this bill is it stated that counting of mail-in ballots will end on election night, as expressed in Del. McKay’s letter dated Feb. 27. If my interpretation of the bill is correct, I agree with the sponsors of HB341 that it is a positive change to our state’s election law.
Upon reading Del. McKay’s letter of March 11, I think we are in agreement and he pretty much sums up what is expressed above. However, I think all three of us share some responsibility for the misinformation regarding this matter. Hopefully our discussions have enlightened everyone who cares about this subject.
I would like to commend Del. McKay on his efforts to install fencing on the Clarysville Bridge and his support for mental health issues. We appreciate your service and attention to your constituents.
Bill Powell
LaVale
Woman feels safer after first dose of vaccine
I went today and had my first shot! I had the Moderna. As a resident of wonderful West Virginia, I had this done in Keyser. It was one of the most simple procedures I have been through.
It was at the Keyser Volunteer Fire Department, Station 2. Everything was so well-organized. Volunteers were helping to park cars and handing out forms to fill out. Once inside, a person took your form and showed you where to wait until it was your turn. The chairs were six feet apart. I was called back to a station immediately.
I got my shot, received my card for shot No. 2, then was given a timer to wait 15 minutes, then allowed to leave. Everyone got a timer! Again, it was extremely organized. I want to thank those helping at the Keyser Station 2 for a relaxing experience. After just one shot, I feel safer already!
Janice Carder
Ridgeley, W.Va.
