For more than half a century, the tri-state area has opened its doors and its heart to scores of high school students from around the world through AFS (American Field Service). Starting in the mid-1960s, and only interrupted by the pandemic, families in Western Maryland and the region have taken these young people into their homes every year, and, along the way, built lifelong relationships.
AFS was founded after World War II by ambulance drivers who had seen too much death and devastation over two wars and wanted to do something to promote understanding instead. Now AFS-USA has 54 partner organizations around the globe representing nearly 80 countries and cultures. It is supported by a network of trained volunteers that support students and their host families throughout their exchange.
The AFS Allegheny Highlands Area Team, which covers Allegany and Garrett counties, Mineral County in West Virginia and Bedford County in Pennsylvania, is looking for host families for the coming school year. Students will arrive in August. They come with their own spending money and medical coverage. Hosts are expected to provide their student with a bed, meals and support and encouragement throughout their program. Students can share a room with a child of the same gender.
AFS welcomes host families of all kinds — one- or two-parent homes with young children or teenagers or those who never had children or whose kids are grown. Students attend local high schools, participate in local community life and share their culture and traditions with their host family. They discover firsthand what it’s like to live in the U.S. and often form friendships with their host families that last a lifetime. I can personally attest to those long-lasting relationships: My family hosted in the 1960s and 1970s, and my husband and I hosted in the 2010s. We’re still connected to all of those students and feel we have family around the world. It was among the best things we’ve ever done.
While the pandemic disrupted our community’s string of hosting students, the AFS Allegheny Highlands Team wants to ensure that our region continues to embrace these students from other cultures and share our culture with them. Three students — from Chile, Indonesia and Italy — shared our community this year. Anyone interested in hosting an AFS exchange student is encouraged to contact me, the Area Team chair, at lizdmedcalf@gmail.com or contact AFS at 1-800-AFS-INFO or visit www.afsusa.org.
Who knows? You may even make a lifelong friend and inspire a love of our beautiful region in someone from another country.
Liz Medcalf
Frostburg
