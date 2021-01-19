Where are the charges in alleged voter fraud?
In his letter to the editor of Jan. 18, Gary Hankins refers to evidence of voter corruption. As evidence, he cites “... more than 1,000 sworn affidavits describing violations of state and federal laws” as well as “... surveillance videos” showing “Democratic operatives pulling thousands of ballots ...”etc. We’ve heard all this before of course.
Now my question is: how many people implicated in these affidavits or caught by surveillance videos have been charged with anything, much less convicted? Maybe I missed something, but I have not seen where anyone, anywhere has been charged with voter fraud, even on right wing news sites. Even rigging voting machines — which Mr. Hankins doesn’t mention — would require human actions.
Given that all this crime has supposedly occurred in five states and involved tens of thousands of ballots, dozens if not hundreds of people would have to be responsible. Are they invisible or just so fiendishly clever they have all disappeared? It’s not just missing votes but missing people.
Conspiracy theories are captivating but as we have seen, lead to violence and threaten our democracy.
Gene Gall
LaVale
Why not talk to neighbors with different views?
In reply to Andy Duncan (“Trump campaign signs have many meanings”): Mr. Duncan, as an alternative to caricaturing and making gratuitous declarations about fellow citizens, I would invite you to try politely talking to your neighbors whose political views differ from yours.
You might be surprised to find that most are well-mannered, good and decent people who have no inclination to embrace extremism or fanaticism.
Paul McCusker
Mount Savage
