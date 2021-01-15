The following letter from Allegany County Sheriff Craig Robertson was released to the Times-News for publication.
To the citizens of Allegany County:
The Allegany County Sheriff’s Office last week was made aware that a correctional officer was present at the U.S Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The officer was off duty, attending in her individual capacity and was not representing the Sheriff’s Office at any time.
The following day, out of an abundance of caution, I spoke with a representative of the FBI to determine the officer’s role, if any, that day. On Wednesday, Jan. 13, I was notified that the FBI could not find, nor felt, that the officer broke any laws that day and it appears that they were only a participant in the assembly.
I am also aware of a social media posting that was taken of a deputy who, like other law enforcement officers across the country, took a picture with a custom flag called “Flag Called Freedom” and a young boy who drove across the country with it.
It was explained to the deputy that this flag represented respect for law enforcement. This story was posted on our social media page. After the incident at the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, it was learned that the flag made its way to the U.S. Capitol, after being taken from control of the owners. It was at that time I found numerous hateful posts on social media pertaining to the photo. It was at that time the post was removed.
When I was first elected as your sheriff and each time since, I took an oath before my family, friends, deputies, and my God to protect the Constitution.
That Constitution confers on every citizen certain rights and responsibilities. We have the right to free speech that is not restricted by government action. We have the right to assemble in political rallies, churches, and synagogues. The Third Amendment to our Constitution gives every accused individual the presumption of innocence until and unless they are tried in a court of law and found guilty.
What we saw on Jan. 6, 2021, was a political rally that is protected by the First Amendment. Some of those participants then went beyond a legal assembly and committed unlawful actions that are not so protected. Breaking and entering into a federal building is a crime. Attempting to intimidate others for carrying out their legal responsibilities is not only wrong, it is un-American and I, like others, condemn it.
That leads me back to the social media post that started this letter. We have allowed ourselves to be tricked into reducing our neighbors into only recognizing them for the letter behind their names.
Are they a “D” or an “R”? Are they a Trump supporter or a Biden supporter? We used to be able to disagree about politics and still be friends. That does not seem to be the case now. Far too many people want to see those who they disagree with silenced, or worse yet, ruined. We can, we should, and we must do better.
There have been calls for unity nationally, and I join those calls. However, I would take it one step further. The next time that you log on to the social media provider of your choice, and before you post a nasty comment about someone who you do not agree with, take a moment before posting. Realize that the person on the other end of his or her profile picture is another human being who has a family, who has hopes and dreams. Maybe then we can all begin to find common ground again.
Sheriff Craig Robertson
