Mr. (Gary) Hankins recently suggested that (President) Trump lead an effort to call a constitutional convention. I suspect he does not understand just how devastating such a convention could be to our democracy.
According to Georgetown University law professor David Super, such a convention “would jeopardize all civil liberties and all restraints on presidential power.” Further, “Supporters of an Article V convention conjure a fairytale process with citizens from across the country coming together with openness and good will to seek the common good. The reality of today’s bare-knuckle politics suggests otherwise.”
Groups like ALEC and the Koch brothers’ network would love such a convention for a number of reasons, including the real possibility of cutting programs such as Social Security, Medicare and food assistance. I’m sure protections for our environment would be trashed quickly by the lords of profit.
Professor Super points out that, “Chief Justice Warren Burger stated that a ‘Constitutional Convention today would be a free-for-all for special interest groups.’ Justice Antonin Scalia said ‘I certainly would not want a Constitutional Convention. I mean whoa. Who knows what would come of that?’” Nothing good for the majority of us, I’m sure.
Mr. Hankins talks about how a majority of citizens have been disenfranchised by fraudulent elections. I would simply ask for evidence. Facts. Sixty court cases have gone nowhere because there simply are no facts, cases presided over by both Democratic and Republican appointed judges.
Of course, that didn’t stop Trump for trying to illegally strong-arm the Georgia secretary of state, as well as other honest people in charge of perhaps the safest, cleanest election ever.
I did have to chuckle at the idea that Trump has devoted his time and treasure to America. Anyone remember how Trump castigated Obama for playing golf, saying he, Trump, would be hard at work in D.C.? At last count Trump has spent 309 days playing golf, though he does cheat at it, which speaks volumes about him. Ask any golfer.
And that golf has cost taxpayers tens of millions of dollars. At his golf courses, he charges the Secret Service for using golf carts ($765,000) and increases room rates. At Bedminster, the Secret Service was charged over $21,000 for rooms in March and April.
As for Trump using his “gifts,” whatever they may be, why has he done virtually nothing to contain COVID? In fact, he has been a spreader of the disease with his maskless rallies and maskless gatherings. He knew the virus was deadly, which he admitted on tape, but instead of leading, of giving the public the facts and what we needed to do to mitigate an impending disaster, he played golf.
As I write this, we have passed 360,000 COVID deaths, tens of thousands that could have been avoided, as they were in other countries who took the advice of medical experts in their efforts to mitigate the effects of the virus. Nothing speaks to Trump’s ineptness and lack of compassion — to the hollowness of the man — than his lack of action regarding COVID. And he hasn’t uttered a single word of comfort or concern for the millions who have been affected by this miserable disease.
Fortunately, a new day dawns on Jan. 20. Maybe we can begin to recover as new leadership listens to the medical experts, leadership that uses expertise to get the vaccine out to all of us, leadership that understands just how hurting the public is. Let us hope.
Craig Etchison
Fort Ashby, W.Va.
