That was a really swell “tag team” editorial that appeared in the newspaper asking local trivia questions one day, and providing the answers the next. (See: “Trivia test: For one day, Yankee Stadium was right here,” March 31, and “The answers: Where were the chariot races held?” March 31 and April 1 Times-News.)
I learned stuff. Here is a footnote.
The bonus question states that the USS Cumberland was named after the Cumberland River, not Cumberland, Maryland. Technically, that could be correct.
But ... it is debated whether the river, which was named “Cumberland” in 1758, takes its name from the Duke of Cumberland or County Cumberland in England.
Considering the time frame and notoriety of the Duke of Cumberland at that precise moment in the colonies, I tend to think it was the former rather than the latter.
As we all know, our “Fort Cumberland” was named such in 1755 – three years prior to 1758. Hence, copyright laws aside, we could still claim a “kissin’ cousin” relationship to the USS Cumberland.
As it pertains to our city specifically, as we all know, Cumberland was established in 1787 and takes its name from the Duke of Cumberland (1721-1765) who was commander-in-chief of British forces during the French and Indian War (1756-1763).
The duke’s real name was William Augustus, and he was the son of King George II. It was this same Duke of Cumberland who some years before, in 1746, oversaw the overwhelming English massacre of almost 1,500 Scottish Highlanders at the Battle of Culloden Moor in Inverness.
After the battle, he rode before his army, which in all honesty did include a few Scottish clans opposed to Bonnie Prince Charles, with sword drawn as they cheered, “Billy, Billy.”
Upon then being asked by his men for orders, he pulled out a nine of diamonds from a deck of cards and wrote, “No quarter” upon the back. All the (Jacobite) wounded and prisoners were executed.
It was the merciless slaughter and continuing retribution, imprisonment and inhumane treatment and deaths of the prisoners, and their families regardless of age or gender, which followed the battle that resulted in William henceforth being branded as, “Butcher Cumberland.”
There was even a flower named after him to mark his victory at Culloden. Though in England it is known as Sweet William, in Scotland it’s referred to as, “Stinking Billy.” And as for the nine of diamonds, to this day it remains known as the “Curse of Scotland.”
I will leave it to my Scottish friends if in this era of political correctness they wish to march on Cumberland City Hall, six feet apart of course and no more than 10 at a time, and rally for a name change.
Albert Feldstein
LaVale
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.