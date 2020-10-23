Could TV networks be subjecting us to subliminal messages?
Is there some bipartisan agency watchdogging to see if CNN, Fox News, etc., are subjecting us to subliminal messaging?
Remember when the drive-in movies would shoot them unseen to the naked eye across the screen and folks would pour out of their vehicles floating for the snack bar unknowingly answering the the call from the subliminal message for popcorn, hot dogs, etc.?
As I observe the loyal zombie-like radicals on both ends of our political spectrum, it reminds me of an argument I once had with my first lovely wife. That argument lasted for three weeks. At the end of the three weeks, we couldn’t remember what we were arguing about, but we both knew we were right!
Remember, whichever banner you wave in this election, both sides are completely full of Americans. We are all in this together and we will all inherit the consequences of the decisions we have made.
Ron McFarland
Oldtown
