Lonaconing couple do not have winning jackpot ticket
We are writing to clear up a rumor that has circulated about the winners of the Maryland Powerball for $731 million drawn on Jan. 20, 2021, in Lonaconing.
An anonymous sender mailed out numerous letters indicating that I — Wilbur Miller and Nancy Winebrenner — have the winning ticket. Sadly enough, we are not the winners of this drawing. We do not have this ticket!
We have falsely been accused and harassed over this for the last several weeks. Although the winning ticket holder has not come forward, this certainly does not mean that we have the ticket.
I would suggest for your own piece of mind, that everyone take a better look in your glove boxes, consoles of your cars or the pockets in your coats. Who knows, maybe you are the ticket holder.
I know we will keep looking for it, but it is not us. This has created several difficulties for our family. We are unable to leave our home because of the harassment and questions that are constantly being directed toward us.
As a result, we had to search out an attorney to assist us with the harassment issues. We have no idea how this false rumor started, but we are writing this so it will stop.
Let me clarify this once and for all, we are not the winners of the jackpot.
Thank you and we hope this clears up any uncertainties.
Wilbur Miller
Nancy Winebrenner
Lonaconing
Cemetery group adopts new cleaning techniques
One of the main mission statements for the Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization is to promote and preserve American history, heritage and Western culture for future generations. Among the many ways we do this is to erect and restore monuments for and to great American heroes and patriots.
Since 1983, the CHCO has done this in almost every cemetery in the area, along with cemeteries from Pennsylvania to Florida. These monuments are great promoters for local tourism. Every year, tourists travel to our area to admire and read our beautiful informational monuments placed at historic grave sites. The monuments cover all of our nation’s history from the American Revolutionary War to current day.
Along with erecting and restoring monuments, which are also in many cases works of art, we maintain them. Maintenance involves many aspects. All of our designated and protected monuments we own. It includes weeding and grass mowing around them. Decorating the grave sites several times a year with seasonal flowers, wreaths, etc., and the placing of our nation’s proper historical and patriotic flags.
The CHCO is very blessed to have a wonderful board member who serves as our maintenance director, David Burcaw, and his assistant, Malinda Newhouse. These two members have been cleaning the monuments with a new mild non-chemical solution. Last fall, Burcaw and Newhouse attended a course, as CHCO members, to learn the proper way to clean monuments.
This course was offered by Mount Olivet Cemetery in Frederick. Mount Olivet is one of the most important historical cemeteries in the United States. The author of our nation’s great national anthem, the “Star-Spangled Banner,” Francis Scott Key, is buried just inside the main gate.
The members have been using water, a soft brush and the gentle bio solution to wash away dirt and growth from the hundreds of monuments that have been erected and restored by our organization over the years. This summer members will be cleaning the many bronze plaques we have installed. I would wish to thank David Burcaw and Malinda Newhouse for their hard work and great dedication to the many principles of the Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization.
To view our monuments, visit our website www.chco.info and see our cemetery tour youtube videos.
Edward W. Taylor Jr., president
Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization Inc.
