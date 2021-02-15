COVID-19 vaccination has become very personal
I submit this letter in hopes that if it encourages just one person to get the COVID-19 vaccine who otherwise would not have survived, it would be worth my effort of plowing through this submission and making a difference.
To all those opposed or on the line with vaccines, I have examined the risk/benefit analysis for this COVID vaccine. A large part of the equation is the recent loss of two close friends who contracted the COVID and have passed away.
Both friends were very active, energetic members of the community. I just can’t comprehend how fast this happened to them and their families. It is still bouncing between my ears that they are gone.
So, with that said, I have accepted and received the vaccination at the Martinsburg VA Medical Center. I did not have to sign up. Did not have to get on the waiting list. The Veterans Aministration keeps a database.
When the vaccine was available, I received a call that I was in the eligibility field and was set up with an appointment. I am always grateful for the care that I receive from the Veterans Administration.
I don’t want to be blasted for my choice to get the vaccine. I know that the Amish and Mennonite do not get vaccines and their children are mostly free of ADHD, autism, etc. I do attribute a high degree of health issues that children have to a preponderance of vaccinations.
With that said, the risk of passing, as my two recently deceased friends, who were with us one minute and gone the next, has taken me to the high outcome benefit decision of getting this COVID vaccine.
Time will tell. I feel, perceive, or hopefully know, that I am on the way to being protected from this COVID disease that so disrespectfully took my wonderful friends. It is true that five years from now, I may grow antlers out the side of my head from this COVID vaccine, but it is the risk that I am now willing to take.
The world has changed and this COVID disease and available vaccination has become very personal.
Bill Zapf
Cumberland
