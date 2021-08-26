Cut through the common myths about H.R. 3
I was disappointed to read a recent column by pharmacist Shane Desselle in the Aug. 6 edition of the Times-News opposing a legislative proposal in Congress, H.R. 3, to allow Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices for Americans.
In 2020, drug companies raised prices on over 860 drugs amid a global pandemic and economic recession. Medicare, which covers nearly 400,000 West Virginians, is not legally permitted to negotiate with drug companies over the price of the nearly $200 billion in drugs it purchases each year. This leaves Medicare and patients picking up whatever tab pharma asks for. H.R. 3 would grant Medicare the authority to leverage its purchasing power to lower drug prices for millions of Americans.
The piece trotted out common myths about the supposed threat to innovation that proposals like H.R. 3 would pose. But the facts simply don’t support those arguments. Major pharmaceutical companies spend more money on marketing their products than they do on researching and developing new drugs. In fact, large drug manufacturers could lose $1 trillion in sales and would remain the most profitable industry sector, all while maintaining their current research investments. These companies also spent more on lobbying in the first quarter of 2021 than any other sector. And they certainly weren’t lobbying to lower drug prices for patients, but instead were focused on opposing policies that would do just that — like Medicare negotiation.
Of course, we need “cutting-edge medicines that save and improve patients’ lives” — but drugs don’t work if patients can’t afford them. H.R. 3 would allow for the innovation we need at the prices we can afford.
Congress, and our state’s leaders like Senator Joe Manchin, must support legislation allowing Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices. West Virginians have no time to wait. Congress needs to get it done now.
Christopher Robinson
Morgantown, W.Va.
