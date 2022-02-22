It appears the long overdue Cumberland waterfront project is coming to fruition. The use of the waterfront in Cumberland provided by the Potomac River is an untapped resource that could provide much needed revenue to the area. When the subject of the waterfront project comes up the immediate reaction by the city is to call for the removal of the dam between Ridgeley and Cumberland. In my opinion this would be a huge mistake.
A statement by West Virginia’s Attorney General Patrick Morrisey appeared in the Cumberland Times-News Feb. 12 edition objecting to the dam removal. Only Del. Gary Howell, who represents Mineral County, has shown any interest in the project and has objected to the dam removal since day one. Although Morrisey is late in the day with his objection to the dam removal, I wonder if West Virginia officials were invited to be involved in the project planning or were they not included in the project, even though the project would greatly affect the state’s interests. I attended several local meetings in Ridgeley and Carpendale designed to inform local residents of the project plans but few West Virginia officials save Del. Howell were in attendance. Were West Virginia state officials invited?
In a recent editorial in the Times-News concerning the ownership of the river and the dam, it was rightfully concluded the dam belonged to Cumberland and the river to the state of Maryland. At the conclusion of the editorial it was stated, if you own the river you can do what you want with it. That is not quite true. In reality you can do what you want, as long as it causes no harm to someone else. As far back as the 1950s when the Cumberland-Ridgeley Flood Control project began, it was determined that the city of Cumberland could not build a levy on the Maryland side of the river and allow the river to flood the community of Ridgeley. It was decided that due to the fact this small community did not have the resources to pay their share for the town’s flood protection, in order to protect the city of Cumberland the city was required to pay Ridgeley’s share of the flood control project.
The dam ownership or river ownership is only secondary to my objection to the dam removal. The fact that it doesn’t appear that West Virginia has been properly included in the planning of the Canal Place project as it should have, even though Cumberland’s neighbor Ridgeley will be greatly affected by the project. The most important reason for my objection is that the dam removal would result in the unrecoverable loss of a historical 3-mile section of placid water ideally suited for pleasure boating. This section of water was provided by the Chesapeake Canal Dam constructed in 1850, and replaced by the current industrial dam constructed by the Army Corps of Engineers during the flood control project in 1959.
This section of placid water has historically provided perfect water for pleasure boating, from rowboats and canoes to small steam operated side-wheeler tour boats, from the 20th century until the 1920s when pollution ended its recreational uses. For 171 years there has existed a dam providing a 3-mile stretch of placid water through our communities. The removal of the dam will result in a foot or so of useless water much as you now see below the dam. If the dam is removed and found to be a mistake, it’s too late, if left in place and found to be a mistake, remove it.
Gary Clites
Carpendale
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.