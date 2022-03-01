Do your own research and form your own opinions
Yesterday’s edition of the Times-News includes an Associated Press article by Steve Peoples on page 5A. In it, he writes, “’Of course he’s smart,’ Trump said in his remarks Saturday, doubling down on praise of the Russian leader ...” and “No one parroted Trump’s approving rhetoric toward Putin.”
The quote from former President Donald Trump was first made in an interview with radio show hosts Clay Travis and Ben Sexton and repeated later in his address to CPAC. Anyone can easily get on the internet and listen to the full speeches.
In context, it is obvious that Trump is using sarcasm about Putin being “smart,” and he couldn’t have made it clearer that he supports Ukraine and opposes Putin. The next day, Travis and Sexton aired clips of many newscasters and several politicians including Hillary Clinton shaming Trump for praising Putin.
This is what they do — they select a tiny sound-bite, strip-away its context, and spin it to be the exact opposite of the original intent. (Remember Nick Sandman?)
Travis and Sexton went on-and-on about how nobody contacted them for comment and about the dishonesty of the lying leftist legacy media.
If I’ve learned anything the last four years, it’s that I must do my own research and listen to whole speeches in context because the mainstream media is full of lies, half-truth and deliberate distortions.
Shame on the Associated Press. Shame on the Cumberland Times-News.
Michael Allen Mudge
Cumberland
