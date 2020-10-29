Political analysts and reporters routinely opine on the numerous ways in which Donald J. Trump has desecrated the office of the presidency. I won’t bother to reiterate these points, as valid as they are. But for generations to come, the American public will look back at this time in our nation’s history, conducting an autopsy to find the initial source of this great rot. Where did this sickness start?
We’re all familiar with one answer. Rural Americans feel forgotten. Following the Great Recession, Washington turned a blind eye to the ever-increasing decay of the American heartland. Great swaths of Rust Belt states saw manufacturing and auto plants fall like dominoes. Jobs went overseas. Increasing geographic polarization allows for less exposure in rural regions to growing demographics of American citizens: the ethnically diverse Americans that Trump so desperately seeks to paint as “the other.”
I understand this genesis story. And, to a large extent, I can sympathize with it, growing up in Westernport. When the paper mill, which had employed three generations of my family, and which had thrummed for over 100 years, closed during the Trump presidency, the emaciation of these rural communities became clearer than ever to me.
I understand the pain felt in communities like ours. But what I struggle to reconcile is that pain with what seems to be inexplicable local support for the president. Apart from the cathartic gesture to coastal liberals, what has rural America accomplished with a Trump presidency?
The Westernport paper mill didn’t close under an Obama administration. It closed under a Trump administration. From a pragmatic perspective, the needs of hometowns like mine are not being met with Donald Trump. I know that the overtures of “decency” and “character” seem to fall on many a deaf ear today. But I say to rural and conservative Americans, think back to why you’re angry in the first place. Think back to your small towns and what we’ve lost. That sense of community, of togetherness.
Community dinners at the American Legion, bowling leagues with pitchers of beer, church picnics and potlucks that were preceded with the words “peace be with you.” Donald Trump can’t help bring that back. Donald Trump never knew that America. And that’s a pity for him. But placing our faith in a man that doesn’t understand this memory, this warm feeling of belonging, will not help bring it back.
Instead, I implore voters that remember this America to live by the espoused values of that time and go further. To welcome Americans conspicuously absent from that memory with open arms, and the hope that we can return to those ideals in a better way than we left them, bringing along all Americans.
A President Joe Biden won’t be able to revive the corpse of these American towns. But he can help us start to remember how we can build them in this image, but better. Men like Donald Trump don’t care for your memories of this America. Instead, men like Donald Trump are comfortable hammering the final, rusty nail into the coffin with their words of hate, intolerance and division.
To rural Americans in mourning for their communities, I ask you to remember on Election Day exactly what you mourn. Ask yourself if the candidate you’re voting for represents the best parts of your vision for America. I know I will, and I hope you will, too.
Nicholas DeMichele
Westernport
