Don’t be a buzz kill, celebrate the plaza
In response to the April 6 “Storefronts” editorial, “a compliment that implies it is not really a compliment” — a backhanded compliment. Perhaps the writer is actually happy to announce up to six new businesses coming into the Frostburg Plaza, but the backhanded approach in doing so was definitely a buzz kill.
Statements such as “having anything in a strip mall like the Frostburg Plaza is an improvement” and “our empty building phenomena can be solved, and in a way that is productive, even if not world breaking” certainly do nothing but deflate the excitement that many Frostburg residents are experiencing with the news.
Our downtown small businesses are thriving, and these new stores up on the hill will only add to Frostburg being a great place to live and shop.
To the incoming businesses — welcome!
It’s just cooler here.
Debbie Ross
Frostburg
