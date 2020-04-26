To the anonymous Western Maryland elected legislator:
What should your constituents assume about your choice to NOT identify yourself as supporting “GOP Lawmakers From Rural Areas Want Hogan to Ease Restrictions,” which was reported in Maryland Matters on April 16?
You are advocating a position that could affect the health and well-being of your constituents. Who is served by this lack of transparency?
Surely you know that transportation hub cities are where COVID-19 found first footholds in the U.S. and that only weeks later were rural areas visited by the virus, on travelers’ bodies, followed a week or so later by community transmission (people testing positive who have not traveled out of their residential area).
This is the explanation for the time lapse between the first U.S. case in Seattle on Jan. 21 and the first documented case in Allegany County, April 1 — 11 weeks later.
We are fortunate in rural Western Maryland that the safety precautions belatedly taken in most urban areas were also applied to most rural areas, and we are becoming accustomed to physical distancing and wearing masks to protect others.
Sadly, in spite of this advanced preparation, Allegany County now has 90 people infected and three deaths as of April 24, including an outbreak in a high risk setting.
The very easing in restrictions that rural GOP lawmakers are pressuring Gov. Larry Hogan to make are what are protecting us now and will continue to protect us as we experience the rural “surge” predicted by public health officials.
On CNN’s “State of the Union,” April 19, Hogan referred to the upswing in COVID-19 infections in our region, including Virginia and D.C., and said “We’re not at the point yet where we can reopen. But we have a very detailed reopening plan we have been working on for weeks. We’re anxious to get people back to work.”
Many people in Western Maryland travel to work within this broader region where infections are now surging. It makes sense that we take a regional approach to reopening.
Our nursing homes and other facilities concentrated with residents impaired by age and or illness, need all the protective gear and tech support for remote family/friend visits we can engineer.
Anonymous Western Maryland legislator, would you please direct your attention to these needs and publicly engage with your constituents so that we may move forward together constructively.
Ann Bristow
Frostburg
Editor’s note: The Maryland Matters story reads, “A Western Maryland lawmaker who wished not to be named noted that the state’s three westernmost counties, Garrett, Allegany and Washington, have had just one COVID-19 fatality combined.”
