Don’t forget voters in eastern end of county
As we move closer to the important presidential election of 2020, it has once again become evident that those in Maryland’s urban areas have little knowledge of the rural areas.
The State Election Board has decided that all in-person voting will happen at the county’s high schools. In Allegany County, that would be just three polling sites in the heart of the county.
Diane Loibel, who does a fantastic job with our county Election Board, has included the middle school in Lonaconing and the County Office Complex. This plan however, leaves many voters in the eastern portion of our county over 30 miles from a polling site.
I have asked Del. Mike McKay to see if Flintstone School can be added to the list. We also need a site in Oldtown. For the citizens in the Little Orleans, many elderly citizens, a trip to vote would be a trip over Town Hill, Green Ridge, Polish and Martin’s mountains. For those in the Oldtown area, it would be a trip on the rather dangerous Route 51.
Urban areas have many more schools and mass transit. Our most rural areas show their patriotism with a high voter turnout rate. Let us not make it so difficult and dangerous to get to the polls.
Bill Valentine
Little Orleans
Inadequate postal service funding hurts all Americans
President Trump’s refusal to fund the postal service affects not only the election participation but also the timely receipt of medications, benefits and other checks sent by mail. In addition, his allegations of voting by mail being prone to fraud are completely unfounded.
Election experts note that nearly one in four voters voted by mail in 2016, a year that Trump won. Turnout rates tend to be higher in states that conduct elections by mail.
A Stanford University study found that participation increased by roughly 2 percentage points in three states that rolled out universal voting by mail from 1996 to 2018 and does not affect partisan outcome.
The conservative Heritage Foundation found only 14 cases of attempted mail fraud out of roughly 15.5 million ballots cast in Oregon in 1998, a state that has conducted voting by mail since then. This equals 0.000006%, clearly an infinitesimal amount.
When voting by mail, envelopes are signed on the outside, and election boards compare signatures to the voter’s signature on file. In addition, a different group of officials typically open the ballots, and outside observers are allowed to monitor the process.
Inadequately funding the postal service harms all Americans. Unfounded allegations of fraud harm our free and universal elections. This needs to stop.
Yvonne Perret
Cumberland
Black lives matter and so do the babies
After a tall, athletic looking, Black clergyman gave a compassionate and loving sermon on Jesus, I thought of a very recent newscast.
“America has aborted 22.5 million Black babies in the last 50 years,” Lila Rose, founder of the pro life organization Live Action told Tucker Carlson on his TV program. The question was, if Black Lives Matter, why did this happen? Total abortions so far are about 60 million, she added.
A few years ago that powerful black clergyman, the Rev. Luke Robertson from Frederick, spoke on the Washington Mall to the March for Life group. He said, “President Obama we are not free yet. Stop this killing of Black babies.”
And, he added that more Black babies were killed than the population of Washington, D.C. Yes, Black lives do matter and all the babies have the right to life.
Some very strong abortion promoters are educated, professional Black women. Three examples are Kamala Harris, who was picked by Joe Biden to be his running mate for vice president, Letitia Jones, who is attorney general of New York state and Adrienne Jones, speaker of the House in Maryland. All want abortion enshrined in charters and laws as a right. These little preborn American citizens have the God-given, American law-given right to life. Shall we see to it that they get life? We Americans, regardless of the religious denomination, can all pray for this and teach respect for all human life born and preborn.
Again, the clergyman would never have met Jesus and be such a fine example if his mother had aborted him. See how good God is. He gives life and sustains us. Not all the miracles in sacred scripture were given to the Hebrews. A Canaanite woman’s daughter was cured and remember that Roman Tribune who wanted a cure for a family member?
“Just say the word, Master, for I am not worthy to have you in my house.” These people had faith in Jesus.
Mary A. Eckard
Cumberland
