This isn’t an issue of left or right. Nor of two sides. The decision to overturn Roe v. Wade affects everyone, regardless of left or right, red or blue or purple. The right to abortion for women granted women full access to total health care. A right in place for 50 years.
Women will not stand to be marginalized again. The right to self-determination is fundamental to everyone’s well being. Health care is a fundamental piece of one’s self-determination. It’s not hard to understand.
This is not about babies — it’s about denying a fundamental freedom we all take for granted to half the country. Of the 331,893,281 people reported in the U.S. Census, 50.5% are female.
Take a look at your neighbors. Take a look at those in your broader circle of friends. Take a look at the state in which you live. Half of those people now do not have the freedom to choose their own health care options.
Imagine needing to save the life of a pregnant woman who has found out she has a life-threatening ectopic pregnancy. If carried to term, both may die.
Imagine a child being raped by a trusted family member, one loved and revered — now ask that child to carry a repugnant pregnancy that will continue to strip away her childhood. Imagine a woman — your wife, daughter, girlfriend — lying on the bathroom floor in a pool of blood as the pregnancy ebbs from her body.
She needs medical care but there is nowhere to turn. Imagine carrying a life, looking forward to that life, and then suddenly that life ceases to be. Imagine seeking to find a partner to share the future, dating to learn about each other’s hopes and dreams for the future, only to have that newfound trust violently stripped away in a non-consenting date rape.
All of these situations happen more than anyone can conceive. Taking away the right to address them is unreal. The U.S. has just now gone completely backwards compared to the rest of the developed world, who is looking at us in amazement. Things cannot be this way.
If state legislatures are going to be the arbiters of women’s health, then it is up to the voters to make sure that those elected know what to do. Make sure you vote for those who will support women’s health. It’s imperative for the future of us all.
Shelly Dilks
Cumberland
