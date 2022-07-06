Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland, Virginia and eastern West Virginia, including the following areas: in western Maryland, Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany and Garrett. In Virginia, Albemarle, Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Clarke, Eastern Highland, Frederick VA, Greene, Nelson, Northern Virginia Blue Ridge, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Warren and Western Highland. In eastern West Virginia, Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Eastern Pendleton, Hampshire, Hardy, Western Grant, Western Mineral and Western Pendleton. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Upstream radar and satellite observations depict training thunderstorms with torrential rainfall moving into the watch area. Multiple rounds of scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon and tonight. Several inches of rain are possible in a short period of time, which would cause rapid rises of water. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&