Don’t let your silly hangups affect your kid’s childhood
I am writing in response to the recent outcry from parents about end-of-year gifts that were given to elementary school children. According to WCBC radio, “a number of parents phoned into the Dave Norman Show voicing concern with what they interpreted to be a celebration of Pride Month.”
The items gifted were a yellow sand bucket, neon green Play-Doh, a red and green popper, a red ball, goldfish crackers, some stickers, and a beach ball. This teacher cared enough to go to the store and put these thoughtful gifts together, and for a class of 25-30 students, probably spent a minimum of $100 of their own money. How about a simple “thank you” to that kind and compassionate teacher?
Childhood is supposed to be multicolored fun! Are parents now going to complain about Crayola crayons? What colors of Play-Doh will their children be allowed to play with?
If a rainbow appears in the sky, are they going to cover their children’s eyes? Will they not be allowed to learn about prisms in science class?
If they worry about a “pride” agenda, what does their “hate” agenda say?
It teaches children shame. It teaches children to bully. It inhibits a child’s need to explore and test the world around them.
Sometimes, a toy is just a toy. “If you only have a hammer, everything you see is a nail.”
Rae Ann Smith
LaVale
