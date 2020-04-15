In such a time when everyday routines have been disrupted and insecurities are heightened it would be most helpful and wise for us all to unite for the common good of all.
Now is NOT the time for egos and arrogance to prevail.
Now is NOT the time to be self-centered and prideful. Actually these characteristics are so unbecoming they should never show their ugly colors.
But we all live in the real world where everything isn’t all roses and sunshine. And unfortunately there are always going to be naysayers and those who think only of themselves.
Having said this I cannot even begin to express the depth of my disappointment in the so-called Christian churches in this country that are still holding services on the guise that their freedom of religion is being infringed upon.
No one’s freedom of religion is being attacked. My family and I are Christians by faith. Not one of us feel attacked because our government leaders have instituted safety guidelines to keep us safe during this coronavirus pandemic.
And most Christians do not feel like they have lost their freedom to worship. It is absurd that anyone would think otherwise.
So where is the outrage from all Christians and pastors and those in high positions of the Christian churches that are being defiant and are putting thousands in harm’s way?
Jesus is not being represented very well, and in fact this is a true abomination in it’s truest form.
To actually put others in harm’s way and actually cause people to die because of the recklessness of arrogant church leaders and parishioners is sinful and and unjust. I wonder why any one of them think this is OK?
So in closing I would like to ask the pastors of the disobedient churches:
“Will you take responsibility when your congregation and community get ill and die? After all we follow our leaders. They are supposed to know what is best. And oh, are you preaching from the pulpit every Sunday telling everyone what an abomination being born homosexual is?”
Let’s all take a moment to reflect on this. Being gay and just wanting to live in peace and love without judgment and hostility, or defying the safety guidelines and causing thousands to possibly get very ill and possibly die?
What would Jesus think? God bless you and stay safe.
Carolyn Weigle
Short Gap, W.Va.
