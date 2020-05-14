Late one night, I was informed about a teleconference that took place between some West Virginia state officials and Bureau of Prisons management.
Even though our union is the exclusive representative for the majority of staff at Hazelton, I was not invited or included in this call.
It appears that the BOP is moving forward with plans to move inmates from infected prisons to Hazelton. They are now apparently agreeing to test the inmates for COVID-19 prior to transferring them.
While testing is a positive move in the right direction, we are still strongly opposed to the inmates being transferred to Hazelton. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for correctional facilities clearly state that transfers between facilities during a pandemic should be a “last resort.”
Unfortunately, given the circumstances of the past few weeks, we do not trust that the agency or DC will properly test/isolate inmates before sending them to Hazelton.
The agency also promised to screen inmates before sending them to FCI Gilmer.
Gilmer now has multiple positive cases a week later. The agency also publicly stated that they needed to move inmates from hot spot locations to West Virginia due to “population” concerns at federal detention centers. This was found to be false (there are over 2,500 empty beds in detention centers).
I am also receiving reports that inmates were given fever-reducing medications prior to transferring them recently, in an apparent attempt to mask any COVID-19 symptoms.
Simply put, I do not trust the agency with the health of our staff right now. Nor do I trust them to protect the health of our community.
Inmates from infected facilities should stay there, in accordance with the CDC guidelines.
If they absolutely must be moved, then they should be sent to medical facilities, detention centers or facilities that are better equipped to deal with quarantine/isolation measures.
We have kept COVID-19 out of Hazelton so far, and it needs to stay that way. We will continue to fight against these transfers.
Richard Heldreth, president
American Federation of Government Employees Local 420, FCC Hazelton
