I would be remiss if I did not commend the Times-News editorial staff and sports staff, as follows: Friday, July 21, displayed the top column: “The Secret Service makes me nervous” by Cal Thomas (my favorite columnist, who also is one of our past speakers at the annual National Day of Prayer in Cumberland). He ended his column in summary, “When one is a Democrat the rules appear to be different. The legacy media seems to do all they can to shield members of that party from any accountability. In Washington, it seems everybody has something on somebody else. That’s why one hardly ever sees an apology, a resignation, a firing, impeachment and conviction, or jail time for any misdeeds. Donald Trump may be the exception. And people wonder why the trust level in our institutions is low and failing.”
Below that article is a very current and independent column: “We need more from Gov. Moore” by Dean Nelson, covering Gov. Wes Moore’s legislation’s money spending spree early in his tenure. I will not detail that report except to mention the $4.5 million that Gov. Hogan had squirreled away and Gov. Moore found quickly to appeal to the abortionists.
I always cover the sport pages, and commend Alex Rychwalski on his excellent coverage of “Fort Cumberland Post 13 wins Maryland Legion title. While I am not a real baseball fan, having not played the sport (not available at Ridgeley High School), I thoroughly enjoyed all the spectacular excitement of this long-time coming achievement. It, too, was a home run in sports reporting. He even took a great picture of the champions! it was a “Cinderella” sports story and Alex covered it from the beginning 47 years ago to 2023! This one will stay in history for a long time. Congratulations to the players and coaches. You put Cumberland and Fort Cumberland Post 13 back in the limelight!
In closing, John Imhoff of Meyersdale, Pennsylvania, writes of a “sacred assembly’’ rally planned in Meyersdale in the Letters to the Editor section about his disdain for the “state of this nation.” So I invite John and his co-workers in Christ to get involved in “Unite on the Rock,” which is aimed at the tri-state area and will bring forth the continuation of the Christian spirit back to Fairgo after 52 years when the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association held its first 10-day revival with Rev. Ralph Bell and associates of Billy Graham.
I happen to be the treasurer of that Christian rally. If any Meyersdale residents want to get involved or contribute to the spectacular three-day event, you may contact Dan Bible, chairman, or Unite On The Rock, P.O. Box 1293, Cumberland, MD 21502-1293 or myself at 301-722-7828.
Jimmie Flanagan
LaVale
