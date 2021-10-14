Educate yourself before spreading false information
When I hear criticism about Dr. Anthony Fauci’s lack of ethics I cringe. The issue most often mentioned was his error about the need to wear a mask.
As we all heard, he corrected this misinformation when there was sufficient information to do so. Today, Fauci is hesitant to answer some questions as the news media is notorious for spinning the truth. Most people would rather trust a person who owns up to their mistakes rather than who hides the truth.
Science and medicine are not perfect, and errors slip through the tightest of reviews. When a major peer-reviewed medical journal identifies errors in a published article they are quick to retract the article while explaining the reasons.
It takes someone with a vast amount of training to interpret the results of clinical trials. It is incumbent of the researchers and media to accurately represent the study findings and limits to its recommendations.
It is hoped that physicians and other health care professionals know how to judge the accuracy of studies and to further examine recommendations prior to including the information into their clinical practice. These professionals as well as anyone else can go online to review these studies located on the shelves of the National Library of Medicine located right next to the National Institutes of Health.
The NIH, Food and Drug Administration and all other federal health agencies have updated and easily understood web pages. It is way beyond the scope of this letter to go into more depth as this information is easily accessible and should be considered reliable.
Please include these resources as part of your gathering of information and do not disregard as someone said it is filled with fake news. If you don’t understand something look it up and become educated — do not make assumptions and spread false information.
Andrew Sparber
Cumberland
