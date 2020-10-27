Eisenhower reminds how a president should behave
Here’s a little something to take a look at this week just before the national election.
On YouTube find President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s farewell address (“Ike’s farewell” works as search). This speech is often referred to due to the president’s caution about the influence of the military-industrial complex on government policy.
As valuable as this advice is, there is much more here. He goes through a list of thank-yous and concerns without exaggeration, boasting or recriminations.
What becomes apparent is Eisenhower’s earnest dedication to the task of service to his nation which he believed in and loved.
This is what a PRESIDENT talked like.
Would that we could witness anything like this now. This speech is an easy history and civics lesson.
Check it out, OK? It’s not real long and it’s worth your time.
Nelson Cleavenger
Cumberland
Poll workers, facing long hours, should be protected
We know that voting in-person carries risks of spreading COVID-19, resulting in record-breaking mail-in and drop box ballot submissions. However, voting in-person may still be crowded, and we most need to be concerned about poll workers. They staff voting centers for 15+ hours, experiencing far longer potential exposure than those coming to vote.
Recognizing hazards to poll workers and the general public, the CDC published guidelines for election polling locations on June 22. These guidelines include: “Ensure that ventilation systems operate properly and increase circulation of outdoor air as much as possible, for example by opening windows and doors.”
On Oct. 5, the CDC acknowledged that COVID-19 can also be spread through airborne transmission (aerosolized), particularly in enclosed spaces with inadequate ventilation. Plexiglass shields that voting centers install to prevent contagion through droplets do not prevent aerosolized contagion. Cigarette smoke is an easy way to think about aerosolized particles. If you can smell smoke, you are being exposed, and you will smell smoke around plexiglass barriers.
The EPA also has guidance on indoor air and COVID-19, including suggestions for improving and increasing ventilation with outside air and use of air cleaners/purifiers.
Maryland’s voting centers should follow best available practices for ventilation; for example, open windows, strategic placement of window fans, checking settings on HVAC systems for outside air circulation, and supplying air cleaners/purifiers. Who is responsible for establishing best practices in Maryland’s voting centers — Maryland Department of Health, Maryland Occupational Safety and Health? How will anyone know if these have been implemented?
Please protect poll workers by properly wearing a mask. Masks reduce the spread of both droplet and aerosolized virus. They also reduce the amount of virus inhaled by the wearer.
Ann Bristow, Ph.D.
Frostburg
Democratic socialists want to improve quality of life
During this political season, we hear Donald Trump claiming that Joe Biden and the Democrats will turn this country into a socialist nation. He makes this false statement to distract and instill fear in the voters, hoping to gain another vote through deception.
He purposely uses the term socialist knowing full well that it will anger and confuse some of the electorate. Before we give way to fear and false claims, we should make sure we understand what socialism is and what Democrats do support.
The idea of socialism has been around for centuries. In the 19th century Karl Marx just formalized it. He saw how workers during the Industrial Revolution were being taken advantage of. The rich got richer through the hard labor of the poor. The poor made little money and lived in hovels. Marx saw that as unfair and thought the workers should have more say in their working conditions, how they were treated, the pay they received, and in decision-making.
Some believe that socialism and communism are exactly the same. Both socialism and communism do try to create a more equal society by getting rid of class privilege. The main difference is that socialism can work well with democracy and liberty. However, communism creates its equal society by installing an authoritarian, totalitarian state that denies basic freedoms.
In the U.S. we already have a five-day work week, universal public education, Medicare, Social Security, fire departments, and a Postal Service that some consider to be socialism. We have accepted these programs as beneficial for all of us. Democrats do support these programs and others that serve its citizens. They see them as investments in the health of our society making it easier for all to contribute and thrive.
Today, we hear the term democratic socialism, and that scares some. What upsets others more is the big divide between the haves and have-nots. The top 1% in our society owns more wealth than the bottom 90%. People are hurting during this pandemic, and democratic socialists think their ideas could ease the pain with universal health care, tuition free universities, guaranteed housing, a higher minimum wage, and removing the recent tax cut for the rich would help pay for these programs.
As President Harry Truman once said, “Socialism is their name for almost anything that helps all the people.”
Beth Luers
Swanton
