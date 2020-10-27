Cumberland, MD (21502)

Today

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.