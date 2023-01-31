Editor’s Note: The following letter was sent to the family of Don Reid, a Cresaptown volunteer firefighter who died on Jan. 20. It was released to the Times-News for publication.
Dear Rosemary, Pat, Mike, Paul and Cindy:
I was saddened and surprised by the recent passing of your husband and father, Don. The community of Cresaptown, and literally the world, has lost one of the finest people ever to walk this Earth, a man whom I called a brother fireman, and a great friend.
I joined the Cresaptown Volunteer Fire Department in 1971, and was welcomed into a brotherhood so strong and so loyal to each other that it was almost like gaining a whole new family. And Don was there to welcome this new guy into “his family” with open arms, and a smile that never knew a stranger.
He was always first in the door of the old engine room to shut the fire whistle down, the first to take new, advanced training, the first with a joke to relieve the tension of a tough call, and the first person you wanted beside you when things got hot — both literally and figuratively.
He had a booming laugh that made you realize he was just a big old bear most of the time, with his half-smoked, half-chewed cigar in the corner of his mouth.
For 22 years Don and I stood shoulder-to-shoulder with each other on the tailboards of fire trucks racing to burning buildings, proudly wearing our Maple-brand black winter coats with CRESAPTOWN FIREMEN in orange block letters announcing our beaming pride; we were part of an elite band of volunteers, and justifiably proud. Here we were — a transplanted Virginian and a former Pennsylvanian — thrust into the fabric of smalltown America, and welcomed without reservation.
Whether we were fighting a fire, or standing with our heads slightly tilted over in the back of that old 1967 Chevy Suburban that was converted to an ambulance, doing CPR on patients who we often took for their final rides, we were serving our friends and neighbors and feeling like that was the most important mission in our world.
We served for many years as elected officers of our company, he as president and I as his recording/corresponding secretary, and we were grateful to have the trust and esteem of our fellow firemen to help lead our department to new challenges, and on to greater service to our friends and neighbors in our communities.
Don and I were there for the emergencies, the car wrecks, the little old ladies with their packed bags waiting at the curbs for the nice firemen to take them to the hospitals, the icy roads, the downed power lines, but also for the annual parade and carnival, the coin cards we personally gave out to homes in our district to help us keep our doors open, and then dutifully collected a few weeks later.
Don and I were always on the same side when it came to internal politics, but we often had to go against many of our closest friends when we advocated for change, a four-letter word that was often muttered under our brothers’ breath, but which we both believed was vital to keeping our beloved department a vibrant, caring, public-service-oriented servant of our people.
We also shared a more personal situation: My wife and I rented the house Don and your family vacated to move into your newly built home off Brant Road in 1972. The rental was across from the old Lucas gas station on McMullen Highway, and I remember Don telling me it was a good house to start a family, as he had three boys at the time. And sure enough, when we moved from there five years later, we also had two children.
When your family lived there, about 50 yards from the fire department’s doors, and that siren began its ear-piercing wail to announce yet another emergency, Don bounded out his front door, dodged the Route 220 traffic, and ran up the center line of Warrior Drive, very often beating us all in our faster cars. I did that myself a few times but, alas, Don was a braver man than me to go toe-to-toe with cars and trucks.
Don was also a friendlier guy than me, a smarter man, a more compassionate, wittier man than me and most of our buddies, and not one of us could have ever held a candle to his warmth, his genuine down-to-earth personality, his charm or his willingness to give a friend the shirt off his back.
Thank you, Reid Family, for sharing your beloved family member with us so often, and for so many years. Every one of us who ever came into his orbit knew that we were in the shadow of a great human being, a great firefighter, a great leader and a great family man.
I know Don would appreciate hearing me say these words about him, but not as proud as I am to have been his friend. Enjoy your heavenly life Don; no one deserves it more.
Bill Crawford
Honorary member
Cresaptown Volunteer
Fire Department
