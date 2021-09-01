Some things go beyond asinine and are not funny
In his Aug. 20 letter to the editor, Jon Ketzner catalogues recent missteps and flops by President Joe Biden and the Democrats. He’s having fun in his usual cute but sardonic fashion. He concludes: “It’s enough to make one pine for the days of those (Trump’s) asinine tweets.”
I wonder, though, whether the police officers at the Jan. 6 insurrection would agree.
Asinine means stupid or foolish. Mike Lindell, the “My Pillow” guy, is asinine. In the words of his niece, Donald was and still is a “particular blend of mendacity, cruelty and destructiveness.” Some things go far beyond asinine and, sorry, Jon, just aren’t funny.
Gene Gall
LaVale
Ensuring accurate U.S. elections far from tyranny
This is in response to Thomas F. Hawk’s letter in the Aug. 27. edition of this paper.
If you add the 12 to 20 million Christians killed outright or in the Soviet labor camps, Stalin surpasses Hitler as a mass murderer. However, to tie either of these to Trump supporters or the current Republican Party is an insult and outright fabrication. Republicans believe in “one citizen, one vote.” We do not believe foreign nationals should have a say in the how we govern our country.
Nor do we believe anyone should have multiple votes. Republicans believe in a form of picture ID at the polls to help prevent voter fraud. We do not believe this is detrimental to the poor or “people of color” (as the news media states) because many states, including Maryland, offer picture IDs at no cost or nominal cost to anybody who asks.
Republicans memorialize our dead and honor those who have paid the ultimate price serving our country. We do not believe the dead should vote, though, or be on the active voting rosters. Now if this sounds like tyranny, you need to look up the word and reread the definition.
Donald Hanak
Johnstown, Pa.
member, Republican National Committee
In Dr. Sean McCagh’s honor, get the vaccine
Vaccinations can prevent hospitalizations and death due to COVID-19. This has been proven and you can see the extreme low number of deaths amongst those vaccinated versus not vaccinated.
COVID-19 is such a puzzle and we continue to learn treatments, how it spreads, the longtime effects and prevention. My name is Terri McCagh, and I am the widow of Sean McCagh. I have a real hard time saying “widow” because it is so hard to believe that I am one.
Sean was scheduled to get his COVID-19 vaccine Jan. 6, 2021, but was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Jan. 1, therefore it was too late to get the vaccine. Had Sean been able to get a vaccination earlier, he would not have gotten so sick, and spent 21 days in the hospital before passing away due to COVID-19 complications.
He received excellent treatment at UPMC Western Maryland and I am very grateful to the staff that gave him outstanding care. Sean had so many friends and different relationships with many people. I don’t think there’s a day that goes by without someone telling me how much he is missed.
If he were here today, he would encourage as many people as he could to get the vaccine. Just like he recommended getting the “shingles” vaccine. Sean was always working on ways to improve his beloved community of Cumberland. So, in Sean’s honor, please go get COVID-19 vaccinations.
Terri McCagh
Cumberland
