I would like to comment on Ms. Wormack’s letter to the editor, June 29, (Words may be offensive but censorship not the answer), that was directed to my letter to the editor June 24.
Ms. Wormack, your letter begins by stating that the era is gone where the general population is not offended by words that other people use. The general population that I have met in this country and many other countries would not agree with you.
Your letter continues in several paragraphs to talk about controlling other people. Quite the contrary. I’m asking why other people can’t control themselves. I’m asking why people won’t be mindful and considerate of the people around them.
My conclusion is that they just don’t care. As you stated, Americans are notorious for their “you can’t tell me what to do” attitude. I can tell you from having been in many foreign countries that it is exactly what our reputation is and it’s not a compliment.
I find the discussion about the “N” word and the “F” word to be interesting. You say that you are offended by both but don’t have the right to stop it. Maybe so, but you do have the right not to ignore it and not to be accepting.
The “N” word brings a real problem into a specific light. Many public people and celebrities have lost their jobs and ruined their careers for use of the word. And yet we tolerate rappers freely using the word without any sanctions. Why?
The “N” word is the “N” word no matter what the situation. And what about the rapper that motivated my first letter to this newspaper? Would you invite those lyrics into your living room and performed to your grandchildren and family members? How about your place of worship? City Council meeting? A general student assembly in our schools? I think not. Then why in public gatherings?
Ms. Wormack, you wrote about your choice to watch/listen to offensive content. The people in the rapper’s audience did not have that option to choose. Everyone in a two-block radius wasn’t given that choice.
Your letter assumes that I’m suggesting censorship. No. All entertainers and business people sign contracts that have terms and conditions. They sign the contract by accepting the terms or they don’t sign. The decision is theirs; freedom of choice. So, I’m not advocating censorship. I’m suggesting that our community leadership have terms and conditions guided by ethical and decent behavior.
Finally, your letter assumes that I am old like you. What if I told you that I’m 27 years old? Would that make any difference to this discussion?
The “N” word is the “N” word. Vulgarity is vulgarity. Why should the venue, age or situation change anything? Situations don’t define ethical behavior; ethical behavior defines all situations. So, Ms. Wormack, I ask you and our readers, has ethical behavior become forgotten in our society? You say to captain my own ship. I do that by being mindful and empathetic to family, friends, neighbors and strangers; especially strangers.
Glenn Fruehan
Ridgeley, W.Va.
