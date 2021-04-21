Derek Chauvin’s conviction for the murder of George Floyd was the correct verdict, but it was not justice; it was accountability. Justice would have been George Floyd alive and safe at home with his family — no need for a trial, because the simple suspicion of his having passed a counterfeit $20 bill would not have ended in his murder. I cried with joy when the verdicts were announced because for once in America, a rogue cop was held to account for his despicable behavior. But still, in the back of my mind, a mantra was repeating: It’s not enough! It’s not enough!
The bar for conviction of police is set impossibly high. Chauvin’s ground-breaking verdicts required the brave and determined video recording of 17-year-old Darnella Frazier, and video from many other angles as well. Also the testimony of other traumatized witnesses who will suffer survivor’s guilt for the rest of their lives because they couldn’t do more to save Floyd. It required a crack team of prosecutors who, with the indisputable evidence of the videos, put together a case which no defense could undermine. It required a solid year of those of us who support Black Lives Matter marching in the streets, writing, demanding at the tops of our lungs that this time a Black man’s murder should not be shoved under the rug, but should see the light of day and be dealt with honorably and justly.
Most of all, it required other police officers to finally break the blue wall of silence and tell the truth about their colleague because it was the right thing to do. Where have these police officers been in all the other cases down through the decades? Ask yourself honestly, if there had been no Frazier video to make the truth crystal clear, would these officers have testified as they did, or would the blue wall of silence that protects police from accountability for their actions have functioned smoothly for yet another time? And if it had been something less than a nine-minute sadistic murder, would Chauvin have walked?
The majority of cops want to do the right thing. They risk their lives daily, it is true, and, as with every other demographic, we cannot tar all cops with the same brush. But policing in America needs to be not reformed but radically re-thought. Chauvin received training in use of force and appropriate tactics, and it clearly didn’t help. Police should not be the response to every 911 call. Social workers, medical personnel, mental health professionals and so many others must be a part of the response available to citizens who call for help, based on an appropriate assessment of each situation. Not every issue calls for a cop with a gun strapped on. And when a cop is on hand, shoot-to-kill should not be their immediate go-to for escalated situations.
Chauvin’s trial was only a public treatment of a symptom. Policing itself was on trial in Minneapolis, and the power police have been given over the years to act with impunity. More than that, systemic, pervasive, corrosive racism was on trial, not just among police, but in America itself. If we are ever to be the nation we claim to want to be, America must do some fearless soul-searching and then remake itself. Our 400-year fight to purge ourselves of this despicable curse is nowhere near over. Chauvin’s conviction was a victory in one small skirmish; the march toward true equality in America must go determinedly on.
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler
LaVale
