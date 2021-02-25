Feathers flying in former ‘cozy nest’ of America
The avid birdwatchers of the media jungles are now witnessing a feather flying spectacle as a divided America seeks to build a new nest.
Mankind’s sinful nature is in full display. Angry birds seeking to peck your eyes out and screaming for unity all at the same time. Love is in the air!
Angry flocks of many kinds tearing up the nest. Seeking to rebuild with the fringes of madness.
The golden threads of God’s word that strengthened our nest by uniting us under God are being replaced with thorns of rebellion, injustice and godlessness.
These birds of prey now scan the media forests, seeking to cancel/devour any dove that dares to make a tweet against them.
The Prophet Jeremiah faced similar oppression: “all my enemies speak out against me — they chase me hard like a bird!” (Lamentations 3)
Lord, power us up to stand fast, may we all be valiant for your truth (not silent), and fearless, for no enemy shall ever prevail against us.
The cozy nest we once enjoyed empties now of peace and joy. Truth and honor howl and blow, for lack of justice here below. Mounting storms of judgment flare, and more the troubles everywhere. A forest full of birds gone nuts, rebel against the God we trust! Lord, lift our eyes, above these skies; above the evil and the lies; to seek your face; to kiss your son; and sound your truth to everyone. To shine like stars, of love and grace, even in this darkened place; And be not troubled, nor distressed; for in your hand we make our nest!
John Imhoff
Meyersdale, Pa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.