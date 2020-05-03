In this drawn time of isolation, hoping for COVID- 19 to finally die away, many of us are seeking ways for ourselves and the people we love to find relief.
As the old hymn goes, however, “new occasions teach new duties.”
And so I would like to suggest that in our readiness now for something that could safely break into this suffering in place, for something new that could remediate those long hours of staring at wide screen TVs and computer monitors, thumbing smart phones over and over again, playing digital games ad infinitum, and tiringly looking for ways to entertain the kids — in our readiness for an arresting option to what is wearing very thin — that we could try hoofing it into the wild that is lapping at our doorsteps for a special kind of experience there.
In Western Maryland, we are blessed with an abundance of lovely parks and streams. COVID19 cannot annihilate these places — or our ability to get to them if we practice safe distancing around others who may want to go there, too.
Nature is not only a decoration. It becomes much, much more when we go directly into it for the full, lifegiving gift of it. And, especially, as COVID-19 forces us to languish overly long, almost as prisoners, within the confines of our homes and apartments.
For a number of years now, I have had a custom, along with some others I know, of walking almost daily to an outdoor location that I call a “sit spot.” I learned about this wonderful practice from the nationally recognized Wilderness Awareness School.
The idea is to just find a place somewhere in a natural area that seems to call to you for some reason and to plop yourself down there — without any agenda other than to sit for a time, cell phone turned off, and allow yourself to attune to the surroundings, become part of them, gradually breaching your digital separation from them.
Things happen. Birds often begin to come in closer, sometimes even perching on a nearby branch. A bopping, many-hued butterfly may flit on by.
There might be different timbres of the wind, changing smells floating in the air, a caterpillar gliding up your pants leg. And bear witness to the mighty seasonal changes in this place. Nothing is ever the same.
Herman Hesse, in his novel “Siddartha,” about the Buddha, describes the young searching prince when he comes upon a stream. In an awakening, he sees that “the river flowed and flowed, yet it was always there; it was always the same, yet every moment, it was new.”
It’s like that when you hang around at one natural place long enough.
If you don’t feel comfortable sitting on the ground, then just bring a small folding chair. Maybe bring a notebook along if you like to journal — reflections, observations, drawings.
And, by all means, bring the kids, too. You can find separate places for them to go and then come together and share what they have put in your journals — or just what they saw or heard while they were there.
It is in this way, in having a secret sit spot, even if only in our backyards under a favorite shade tree, that we might satisfy our hungering for a needed rest from these awful COVID-19 hours that have been bearing in on us.
It could bring you and your cherished ones to a refreshing region of solace.
Jack Slocomb
Cumberland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.