Today, we are in a debate about the meaning of the 2nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. It’s based upon a false narrative used repeatedly over the last two centuries by those who are desperate to disarm civilian Americans.
Humans have been subduing and oppressing their neighbors forever. According to anthropologists, Homo sapiens began replacing Neanderthals 200,000 years ago. The common denominators present in human conflict were superior physical strength, group allegiance, improved weaponry and tactics. The cost of weapons, as well as tactics, favored forms of government which concentrated power in monarchies or feudalist. Mass murders remain common across the globe as these human natures dictate.
Europeans fled oppression of the common people. The discovery of remote America, a sparsely populated land with vast potential, provided an escape not previously available to them.
The invention of the firearm was critical to take advantage of this potential. I am not judging the justice of this, simply the facts as they developed and were recorded. Spain, Britain and France organized efforts to occupy and subdue the native Americans present here.
Britain, however, took a different approach which promoted the arrival of thousands of civilians who enjoyed unheard of freedom. They arrived with agendas including religious liberty as well as commercial development. The vast distance between England and North America meant Britain could not effectively govern the newly arrived colonists or provide protection from events on the ground here.
The colonists armed themselves with firearms individually and took personal responsibility for their safety. They did this at their own expense; without effective government assistance or restriction. This unprecedented set of circumstances created a population of individually armed people who protected themselves collectively.
As Britain began to exercise greater control over the colonies, it made demands and required increasing payments to the crown. Our colonies rebelled at what they felt were unfair and oppressive demands. They rebelled and England dispatched the best armed forces on the planet to quickly subdue what appeared to be just another spot of trouble with clearly inferior forces.
History recorded the defeat of Britain and the creation of the United States of America. This was made possible by the uncommon availability of firearms among the common American colonists.
This was recent history when our nation was amending our Constitution at the demand of common Americans. The 2nd Amendment is not about hunting. It is about preserving the ability of Americans to defend ourselves in our homes, and our republic in the field. Should the “government of the people” attempt to deny our God-given, constitutionally adopted rights, with force, the 2nd Amendment’s intent is clear.
Let us not allow anyone sell us the claim that we have no right to arm ourselves. Let not anyone who wishes to dissolve our constitutional republic think that they can disarm us.
“The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants.” — Thomas Jefferson
Gary Hankins
Cumberland
