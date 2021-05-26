For the People Act addresses voting issues
Senate Bill 1, called the For the People Act, addresses voting issues that concern all of us and that we should all support.
Clearly, being able to vote, being sure that are votes are counted, and having confidence that the voting process works accurately and securely are important to all eligible voters. This bill addresses all of these in the following ways: It expands voter registration, including automatic and same-day registration, and voting access (vote-by-mail and early voting). It limits removing voters from voting rolls and, importantly, creates an independent commission to carry out congressional redistricting.
This bill takes the partisanship out of voting issues that have been raised. It also creates a National Commission to Protect U.S. Democratic Institutions, something we all should support so we feel confident in our voting processes. Besides protecting our vote, this legislation also addresses disclosure of campaign-related fundraising and spending and ethics for all three branches of government.
No matter what our political affiliation and beliefs are, it is mystifying to me how anyone would oppose this legislation. Please at least read the summary points of the bill, advocate for passage, and be assured that the passage of this legislation will help us all rest easier that our votes matter and our voices are heard accurately and clearly. SB1 needs to become law as soon as possible.
Yvonne Perret
Cumberland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.