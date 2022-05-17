Foster love, community, hope one step at a time
The past two years have been tremendously challenging for everyone in our community. We see it everywhere, across all socioeconomic classes: Pandemic depression, anxiety, the use of substances to cope and the struggle to manage loss, grief and trauma.
We all share a certain weariness because these circumstances have taken an enormous toll on us, making things often seem impossible.
How do we do the impossible? One step at a time, working together.
Collective action is needed to ensure that children and families flourish. We need to work together to leverage our skills and resources. We need individuals and families like yours to help provide support and care for other families.
There are not enough stay-at-home parents who are ready to care for babies detoxing from substances and forgoing sleep. There are not enough individuals ready to take on the behavioral health challenges of children struggling to find balance.
We have many grandparents, aunts, uncles and other extended family members that are providing care for children that are separated from their parents. These helpers need time and support to gather their strength to continue the task of helping to raise these children while supporting the family’s reunification. Could you be a respite resource to the children they care for? For one night? For a weekend?
We have families in need of mentoring and role modeling to succeed. Children separated from their family of origin need a safe place to live as the whole family works to reunite. Would you be willing to care for a child in your home?
The Allegany Department of Social Services is seeking help from partners in our community to offer support; to take in children for a time; to help a family caregiver by respiting children they care for; to support parents as they find their way. You bring the big heart, we’ll provide the needed training and support for our respite and resource families.
Please call us at 301-784-7000 to learn more about how we can work together to foster love, foster community and foster hope.
Courtney Thomas-Winterberg,
director, Allegany County
Department of Social Services
