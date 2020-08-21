If you find the following mordant comments disparaging, try viewing things with cynical ambiguity. Does wonders for your outlook, trust me.
I see that self anointed First Amendment vigilante, Mr. Free Speech, aka Kevin Shaffer strikes again. “Profane language is part of the right to free speech.” (July 23)
Surely this advocate of vulgarisms knows free speech is not absolute. For every court case he sites that tilts the playing field toward obscenities there’s another case that swings things back to decorum.
I don’t know if you wanted to drop F-bombs at those public meetings or if your tirades would’ve made George Carlin blush and I don’t care. What sticks in my craw is you telling me I should do something about local officials who you feel muzzled you and your profane language and these officeholders should now apologize to me for what you perceive as past transgressions against you. Of all the unmitigated @#$&+/? gall. I take umbrage at the fact you have baptized yourself spokesman for Allegany County residents and me. Who died and made you chief cook and bottle washer anyways?
I bet Thanksgiving dinner was a hoot at your house growing up. “Hey ma’ gimme’ some more \?%√£@% turkey and $#@+&/¥ gravy, will ya’? Just curious when you answer your phone do you say “Kevin #+&/(@% Shaffer here, what the #$&@ you want”?
I know you’re a Democrat and through guilt by association a liberal, so why haven’t those liberal lovin’ legal eagles at the ACLU, those guardians of the oppressed ever championed your cause?
I have a freedom of speech question for you liberals who lean so far left you make McGovern look like Nixon. If someone were to put a Trump placard around the effigy that was or is hanging in Garrett County, while it’s probably protected free speech that many find reprehensible, is it still OK? You love the message because you loathe the man but your bleeding heart says the messenger is wrong. Quite a conundrum, hey guys?
Concerning the person who hung the effigy in Garrett County, I see an anonymous tweeter (“Dummy stirs social media furor”) warned Frostburg State University students “please know that these are the people that surround us when we go to Walmart, Denny’s or Cumberland.” Nothing like a paranoiac social media moron fomenting distrust and animosity by implying people around here are rednecks who burn crosses on their front yards.
Getting back to FSU, am I the only person who thinks our area becomes a COVID hotspot once students saunter back into our locale from COVID hotspots in Maryland, Virginia and other states? Our COVID numbers have been relatively low compared to other areas so far, but I’ll bet within a month our numbers skyrocket. Thanks FSU! By the way, wearing a face covering on your chin/neck area will not prevent double chins and waddle necks later in life.
So, I don’t disappoint that anonymous tweeter, I won’t be leaving the porch light on for the returning erstwhile academicians.
The welcome mat does go out to the peaceful demonstrators striving for needed cultural changes through open dialogue and lawful avenues. Kudos and accolades to you!
As for you violent mobs of statue killing anarchists, you detriments to society who attempt to change America in your own perverse myopic ways I have nothing but contempt and disdain. You will rue the day when displaced pigeons everywhere start their imminent revenge and roost on you instead of statues.
Jack Drury
LaVale
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.