Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING FOR WESTERN, NORTH-CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN MARYLAND INCLUDING THE DC METRO, NORTHERN AND CENTRAL VIRGINIA, AND EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA... Elevated fire weather conditions are expected this afternoon into early evening across western, north-central and southern Maryland including the DC metro, northern and central Virginia, and eastern West Virginia. South to southwest winds this afternoon will gust up to 25 mph, with minimum relative humidity values between 15 and 25 percent. 10-hour fuel moisture will be as low as 7 or 8 percent. Residents and visitors are urged to exercise caution if handling open flames or equipment that creates sparks. Also, dispose of cigarette buds, matches, and other flammable items in appropriate containers. Keep vehicles off of dry grass and obey local burn bans. Most dry grasses, dead leaves, and other tree litter could easily ignite and spread fire quickly. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and eduction, please visit your state's forestry or environmental protection website.