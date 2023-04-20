Friends of Libraries thank commissioners for support
As we celebrate National Library Week, we, the Friends of the Frostburg, LaVale, South Cumberland, Washington Street and Westernport libraries, are writing to express our strong support for the Allegany County Library System. We believe that the libraries are more than just a place to check out books; they are essential community resources that offer a wide range of programs and services that improve the health, wellness and education of our citizens.
For instance, all the libraries provide opportunities for reading, learning and growing for children and adults alike. The library offers traditional story times, audiobooks and e-books that cater to various reading interests and preferences. But they also focus on the health and wellness of our community members by providing yoga and fitness classes, healthy cooking workshops and resources on nutrition and wellness. The library partners with other community organizations to ensure that everyone in the community has access to the resources they need to stay healthy and well.
Additionally, our libraries play a vital role in helping students succeed, particularly those in underserved neighborhoods. The library offers free live tutoring, college readiness resources and job search tools to level the playing field for all students who may not have access to the internet and research tools at home. It also provides a safe space for non-traditional students to supplement their learning through the library’s Homeschool Hangout program and resources.
As Friends of the Libraries, we have seen firsthand the impact that the libraries have on our community. They serve as a lifeline for many, providing resources and programs that help individuals lead healthier, more fulfilling lives. The libraries’ dedication to adapting and changing with the needs of the community has made them desired assets to the community. The creativity and hard work of the library staff have played a crucial role in this success, ensuring that the libraries remain relevant and responsive to the needs of their communities.
We believe that investing in our community libraries is an investment in the health, wellness and future of our community. Therefore, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Allegany County Commissioners for your unwavering support of our libraries. We are grateful that you recognize the vital role that libraries play in enriching our lives and strengthening our communities. Thank you for your ongoing support!
The Friends of the
Frostburg, LaVale, South
Cumberland, Washington Street, and Westernport Libraries
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.