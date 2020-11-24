On behalf of the UPMC Western Maryland medical staff and providers, we want to reemphasize important messages about the COVID-19 pandemic and acknowledge the heroic response to this pandemic by our incredible UPMC employees as they tirelessly care for our communities.
The COVID-19 virus is real. It is here, and it has been here for months. Now more than ever, we understand its effects, and we continue to learn more every day about how to best treat it. UPMC’s breakthrough research has provided more clarity about the disease and is pushing us closer to a vaccine.
One thing we have known all along and will continue to reinforce is how to minimize its spread. If we all are mindful of and stay vigilant with the mitigation efforts that we know to work, we can limit the spread of COVID-19 and reduce the number of cases in our counties, state and across the country. Now is not the time to let our guard down.
As the holiday season is quickly approaching, we remind and encourage our community members to:
• Wash your hands often. Proper hand hygiene is proven to stop the spread of infection.
• Stay home when you are sick. Feeling like you “just have allergies” or “just have a cold” are not always accurate. COVID-19 looks like many other infections.
• Wear a mask. Masks are proven to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, flu and other respiratory illnesses. Masks block most of the droplets that may contain the virus. A properly fitted mask, covering both nose and mouth, helps to block the virus from coming out or going in, where it could encounter the mucus membranes of our airways — including the nose, sinuses and mouth and then throat, lower airways and lungs.
• Maintain distance from others outside your household. The CDC recommends 6 feet of distance between you and individuals outside your own household when at all possible.
• Seek medical care when you need it, and do not delay important preventive health care. Keeping well keeps you safe. If you feel sick, seek the advice of your medical provider by calling before visiting, and follow all recommendations provided. As always, if you are experiencing a medical emergency, don’t delay — our hospital emergency departments are safe and ready to care for you.
While we know COVID-19 especially harms the elderly and those with underlying conditions, it can and has been seen to hurt others as well. By following the medical guidelines, working together and prioritizing our health and the health of our neighbors, we can make a difference. Everyone’s vigilance is needed during these times.
Our UPMC co-workers are role models of this vigilance. Every member of our team — from those on the front lines of care to those behind the scenes who support our direct care providers are heroes in this pandemic. The amount of resilience and dedication our employees show, day in and day out, is second to none. Our front-line staff are caregivers of our communities; they are truly selfless and deserve more thanks than can be given.
Working in health care has always been rewarding and challenging, but 2020 has opened the door to new limits. Amidst an unparalleled pandemic, our patient care providers are saving lives and giving hope to those who need it most. To them, we say thank you. You are our heroes every day — in a global pandemic or not.
The simple ask of our communities is to keep us safe and to weather the remainder of this pandemic. Wear your mask, practice distancing, wash your hands and thank a health care hero.
We appreciate your continued partnership in this community effort.
Dr. John Pappas, president, medical staff, UPMC Western Maryland
Dr. David Burwell, chief quality officer, UPMC Altoona, UPMC Bedford, UPMC Somerset, UPMC Western Maryland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.