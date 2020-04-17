The election for a new mayor and City Council in Frostburg is currently scheduled for Tuesday, June 2.
At the most recent work session a plan to vote by mail was discussed, and while I generally agree that vote-by-mail is a wholly democratic and logical way to cast a ballot, I do not agree with it in this instance and suggest that the city postpone their election.
First, given that candidates are unable to campaign due to Gov. Larry Hogan’s gathering restrictions, potential opponents to the current mayor and council are incredibly disadvantaged as they will be unable to go door-to-door, to hold campaign forums, or plan events.
Thus, by holding the election amid a pandemic, the current council members have essentially elected themselves for two more years.
Second, the filing date to be placed on the ballot is May 4. That means there are only 18 business days between when the candidates file and when ballots will need to be mailed. There is reasonable doubt about whether this tight turnaround time is enough for a proper ballot to be delivered to each and every Frostburg resident.
An important distinction between the June 2 county/state primary and the Frostburg election is that ours will be a general election.
While primary elections have their own significance, I think we could all agree that a final tally general election does hold much more weight.
The current mayor and council are legally allowed to postpone the election, yet not a single one of the members discussed with any seriousness the idea of moving the election date.
No suggestions for alternative dates have been made. No discussion has been had about whether the May 4 to June 2 turnaround is really doable, especially as the health of city employees could change on a dime. Fairness to other candidates has not been an element in the decision-making process, whatsoever.
Fairness and fidelity of elections is the cornerstone of democracy. I hope others will join the conversation and urge our leadership to take action and postpone the election.
Cassie Conklin
Frostburg
