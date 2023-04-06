As Frostburg State University celebrates its 125th anniversary, we continue to focus on our mission as a regional university.
Over 800 Mountain Maryland residents are currently students at FSU. Over 11,000 FSU alumni live and work within 25 miles of FSU, contributing to the local workforce and economy. We offer many majors with a career focus, including our recently added four-year bachelor’s in nursing and a professional master’s degree in environmental management. And for working professionals, we offer several online certificates and degrees, including a new undergraduate degree-completion major in multidisciplinary studies.
The Washington Monthly recently ranked FSU sixth in the nation for student service. Not only are our students preparing for their careers but also for citizen leadership through actual service in the region and courses that broaden their understanding of what it means to be a contributing member to their community.
Frostburg State University also contributes to the region’s vitality through the arts and athletics. Our public radio station, WFWM, and the Cultural Events Series are two prime examples. You can add our Visual Arts, Music and Theatre program offerings as well. Our successful NCAA Division II athletic teams provide spectators opportunities to attend over 25 sports, almost all are free to attend.
We have embarked on two new regional initiatives. The first is the FSU Regional Science Center, which will be located on Main Street in Frostburg. True to our original focus as a teacher school, the FSU Regional Science Center is designed to maintain and enhance the interest in science of middle school students from this region.
The Science Center will feature a “Challenger Center” supported by the families of the Challenger Shuttle Crew that uses NASA-inspired missions to teach middle school students how to apply scientific and teamwork principles. The Challenger Center also supports science teacher education.
The FSU Regional Science Center will also house a coding and robotics facility and a hands-on science lab for children and families. Artifacts and photos from FSU’s astronaut/alum, Dr. Ricky Arnold, will also be on display. Look for its opening in 2025.
The other regional initiative is a proposed FSU Regional Recreation Center. For too long, many Mountain Maryland families have had to travel out of the area and, often, out of state for sporting and recreational activities for their children. Utilizing the faculty and student talent at FSU in exercise and sports science and athletic training, plus existing recreational facilities, FSU is working with the Maryland Stadium Authority on a regional recreation complex to be located on our campus.
In addition to upgrades to our existing facilities, the major addition will be indoor turfed fields and a track to allow for sports like soccer, field hockey, lacrosse and track and field to be held indoors year-round. We also plan to upgrade the baseball and softball fields with turf, lights and other amenities to allow use by local schools in addition to our Division II teams.
These initiatives are being funded with support from state and federal officials and donors to FSU. The City of Frostburg donated its previous City Hall to serve as the Regional Science Center. I appreciate the confidence so many have in FSU and this region’s future.
As you can tell, we are proud of how far Frostburg State University has come since its inception as State Normal School No. 2 in 1898. We will continue to be your regional university and hope that you take advantage of all that we offer. Go Bobcats!
Ronald Nowaczyk, Ph.D.
Frostburg State
University president
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.