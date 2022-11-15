We’re writing to inform you of an ongoing challenge for Garrett County students and their families. It often surprises people to learn that driver’s education is no longer offered in Maryland public high schools. It’s surprising because that’s how most of us learned how to drive! In fact, the state cut funding for drivers ed several years ago as a budgetary matter.
Instead, in order to learn how to drive and qualify for a driver’s license today, students and their families must pay for a private driver’s education course.
To be eligible for a driver’s license, Maryland law requires that students take a driver’s education course (which includes 30 hours of class time and six hours driving with an instructor).
A driver’s education course costs about $350, which does not include fees for the learners permit and to take the driving test. Additional obstacles some students face are the lack of internet access for online driver’s education classes, the lack of transportation to/from in-person drivers ed classes and to the closest driver’s license testing site in Cumberland, and the lack of an auto to practice driving.
Paying for a private driver’s education course can be challenging. In Garrett County, according to US News and World Report, about 40% of our high schoolers are from “economically disadvantaged” families. Many families simply cannot afford the cost of driver’s education, particularly when there are multiple kids in the family.
Compounding the problem is that, unlike in more populous counties, rural counties such as ours have very limited public transportation alternatives. While Garrett is the second-largest Maryland county by land area (647 square miles), it lacks routine bus service. Living in Mountain Maryland, having auto transportation to get to school, visit the doctor, go to the grocery store and maintaining a job is essential to survival and success.
Garrett County Community Action along with the Garrett County Democratic Club provide driver’s education scholarships to county students with financial need through the “Garrett County New Drivers: Let’s Drive” program. Last year, the program awarded full scholarships to 11 students, and this year it’s on track to award a similar number. This is a fantastic program, but we would like to see other, more expansive initiatives as well, such as:
• Driver’s education could be provided on-site or nearby the high schools by existing private drivers ed schools. This would ensure that students can physically attend the course during the school day or after school, especially those who lack internet access.
• Driver’s education could be free or provided at reduced cost for those who cannot afford it. This could be accomplished by the state providing funding. Fortunately, there are states with models we can follow, like Georgia, which created a portal for students in need of a scholarship, funded by a small amount added to fines charged for traffic violations in the state.
• For students who lack access to an automobile to practice driving, we’d like to see a program for individuals and auto dealers to be able to make tax-deductible donations of their used vehicles for this purpose.
• Along with making driver’s education more accessible to students, we would also like to see the Motor Vehicle Administration in Oakland expand its services so that new drivers would be able to take their driver’s license test in Garrett County, serving residents of all ages. Collectively, these initiatives would provide students with access to a driver’s education course, a vehicle to practice with, and a local testing site — and help them be better situated to access opportunities for success.
In closing, please consider how this could benefit our community’s economy, health and development. Truly, investing in our youth is investing in our future!
Kim Alexander, Friendsville
Lori Richards, Oakland
