Garrett County Public Schools are facing significant challenges in recruiting new teachers. When questioned by Maryland Matters about the reasons behind this struggle, the board identified the lack of affordable housing and decent job opportunities for teachers’ spouses as the main culprits.
While the board’s observations are accurate, they failed to mention that Garrett County offers the lowest starting salaries in the state, as well as the second-lowest salary tier. The area surrounding Deep Creek Lake has experienced a housing boom, leading to a ripple effect across Garrett County and driving up housing prices.
Despite these circumstances, wages in Garrett County remain over $20,000 lower than those in neighboring areas, resulting in nearly 40% of our youth relying on free and reduced lunch programs at school. Due to widespread poverty, the majority of our schools receive Title 1 funding, and Yough Glades school has been designated as financially disadvantaged.
Unfortunately, there is no concerted effort from the county government or the chamber of commerce to address this issue by raising wages, tackling the rampant drug addiction problem or curbing the soaring cost of housing. Instead, the focus seems to be on expanding Glendale Road to accommodate the boat trailers of second-home owners and privileged guests.
Garrett County serves as a microcosm of the challenges facing America today. Income inequality is eroding the middle class, exacerbated by rising inflation that affects the cost of living. The ruling class, many of whom own vacation homes by the lake, continues to amass wealth while the general population grows increasingly dissatisfied and frustrated. This unsustainable situation is reminiscent of a house of cards that will eventually collapse.
The county may have to assume a larger financial burden to support the state’s educational blueprint or risk losing state funding, which currently covers nearly half of our annual school budget. Unfortunately, our leaders seem to epitomize the detached liberal elites of Washington, showing little concern for the middle and working classes.
There is a simple solution in my opinion: Impose a fee on vacation rentals and second homes. Many counties across America have been compelled to implement such fees to counter the escalating property costs that threaten their local communities. By setting the fee at an appropriate level, education could be fully funded, and the real estate market could stabilize, resulting in more manageable housing costs.
While this move might be met with resistance from lake homeowners, it is our children and the broader population who bear the burden of their vacation properties. Instead of prioritizing the improvement of roads to accommodate boat trailers, our local leaders should focus on ensuring our children have access to proper meals, rather than relying on school-provided macaroni and cheese.
Jeremy Gosnell
Oakland
