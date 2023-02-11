The blueprint for Maryland’s future will dramatically change the quality of education students receive in Maryland. The blueprint takes years of careful research by education experts and applies it to student need, state assessment and measurable performance outcomes. Its goal is to give Maryland students a world class education. Previous governor Larry Hogan did his best to stop the initiation of the blueprint, but the state legislature overruled him.
The blueprint calls for every Maryland teacher to earn a starting salary of $60,000 or more per year. Garrett County falls woefully behind this goal. Sadly, teacher salaries are largely a local affair, and Garrett County teachers remain the second lowest paid in the state. County commissioners vote to only pay our teachers what is required by law, and not even a dollar above, and are rarely (if ever) challenged.
When the blueprint is in effect, the workload for our teachers will rise. Many districts are already raising teacher salaries so they will be in compliance with the state recommendation when the new policies are in place. Garrett County has made no announcement of plans to raise teacher’s salaries, and while our teachers remain some of the state’s lowest paid, our education administrators make more than those in multiple Maryland counties. It’s a dramatic level of wage inequality within one profession.
It appears we will once again ask more of our teachers without providing them a salary befitting of the role. Many county level service jobs pay better than teaching, despite the fact teachers are required to have high levels of education, often incurring costly student loans they’re unable to pay on a meager county salary. All while they watch administrators receive raise after raise, rising to a pay scale more in line with the rest of Maryland.
How can we ensure our children get a high quality education if we don’t pay our teachers what they’re worth? Why do teacher salaries constantly take a backseat to funding initiatives that only benefit a small portion of Garrett County business owners? Why do we continue to vote for local candidates that treat education funding like an after thought and not a necessity? How will our counties children rise out of a cycle of rural poverty if they don’t have well paid, highly credentialed, and effective teachers to lead them?
The way it stands now, it would be worthwhile for local teachers to put down the school books and jump behind the wheel of a plow truck. I imagine a CDL is far more cost effective than a master’s degree.
Jeremy Gosnell
Oakland
